Gabrielle Union’s Baby Pics Melt Instagram’s Heart: ‘She Is Just Adorable’

Gabrielle Union’s latest Instagram update is getting a lot of love. On July 1, the 46-year-old took to the platform for a baby-centric update – all five of the actress’ photos showed her baby girl, Kaavia James. The upbeat snaps showed the happy mother in her summery look and the beautiful baby she welcomed in November of last year. Gabrielle and her husband, Dwayne Wade, used a surrogate for Kaavia following a series of miscarriages.

The pictures showed Gabrielle and her daughter playing around on an outdoor couch. While Gabrielle wore tiny pink shorts and a Pride-themed tank top with a rainbow motif, her little girl was dressed to support a sports team. Kaavia’s onesie came with Nebraska Cornhuskers’ logo – and it didn’t stop there. Alongside mentioning the team in her geo-tag, Gabrielle appeared to have personalized a nearby cushion. The white pillow top had Kaavia’s name written across it. The name was superimposed on a red-lettered background throwing out the football team’s logo. While the “N” had been tweaked to a “K”, it was clearly there to send out support.

Between holding her little girl on her lap and posting solo photos of her, Gabrielle seems to have melted Instagram’s heart. The America’s Got Talent judge quickly found herself inundated with comments – fans can’t seem to get over how gorgeous the duo is.

“I just love her,” one fan wrote.

“She is just adorable” was another comment.

“This is the cutest baby I’ve ever seen” threw out the ultimate praise.

This mother-and-daughter update did, indeed, seem adorable. Gabrielle appeared to be acing her motherhood role and her little girl looked happy. Gabrielle also received comments for looking fit and healthy. The super-toned celebrity is frequently a headline-maker on account of her muscular frame, sizzling curves and gym-honed look.

By and large, though, comments centered around Kaavia. One fan seemed to find the update a touch too much.

“You have an adorable baby. But can you please stop posting her you giving my wife baby fever. Lol I got two babies I don’t need anymore. You and Wade out here posting your adorable baby pictures just being selfish,” the user wrote.

While the end of the comment seemed a touch harsh, the user appeared to have sourced their thoughts from the same consensus demonstrated by other users – quite simply, that little Kaavia is adorable.

Gabrielle’s update proved popular, racking up over 23,000 likes in just 30 minutes. Fans wishing to see more of Gabrielle and her baby should follow the star’s Instagram.