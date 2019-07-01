Jenelle Evans Reportedly Thinks Her Kids Are In Serious Danger While Living With Her Mother

Jenelle Evans says that her kids are in danger as long as they are living with her mom because of her brother Colin. The former Teen Mom star famously lost custody of her kids after her husband David Eason shot and killed their family dog, but Jenelle claims that things aren’t any safer for her kids at her mom’s house, according to police records obtained by TMZ.

Jenelle’s brother Colin has been visited by the police at least eight separate times since February, those records reveal. Colin has called the cops because he believed that there were stalkers, trespassers or a possible break-in at his house.

He also called the police because he believed that someone has been putting chemicals in his water. The documents list David as one of Colin’s suspects in the incidents, but there isn’t any evidence against him to support the assertions.

But it isn’t just Colin calling the police. Apparently, the police have been called on him as well. According to one document, a woman says that Colin went up to a woman who he says was taking pictures of him and the house he lives in. The woman said that she was just taking photos in the forests in the area. Police responded to the report and advised Colin to not approach people.

There have also been repeated visits to Jenelle’s mother’s house that weren’t directly related to Colin. Reportedly, one family member had been acting violent, throwing things and making threats, forcing the cops to check in on several different occasions.

All this comes as David and Jenelle are battling to get their kids back. They have been in and out of court as part of a process that could reportedly last months. Recently, the couple appeared in court to discuss their parenting situation with a judge.

According to Radar Online, that hearing didn’t go so well. The judge accused Jenelle of failing to “protect the children while they were in her care.”

“The judge heard testimony that David and Jenelle were constantly screaming and arguing, and the children were terrified,” a source said.

“CPS described the state of the home as horrific. It was filthy and there were holes in all of the walls,” the source added.

David’s daughter Maryssa testified about her experience in the home.

“She just told the truth of the things she witnessed and was exposed to,” a source said. “She might speak during the disposition hearings too.”