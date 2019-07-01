Alex Rodriguez Talks Sexy J-Lo Texts, Nine Cups Of Coffee A Day In Interview

Alex Rodriguez has gone from disgraced baseball star to respected celebrity, broadcaster and businessman over the course of the last couple of years. Rodriguez, who is currently engaged to international superstar Jennifer Lopez, opened up in an interview recently published in Sports Illustrated, as he appeared on the cover of the annual “Where Are They Now?” issue.

In the interview, Rodriguez traces his redemption to a secret meeting he held with baseball commissioner Rob Manfred in 2014, after he was suspended from the sport after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. The commissioner told Rodriguez that “there will be no scarlet letter” once the player returned to the game after his suspension, and Rodriguez took that advice to heart.

That led, in part, to the many successes Rodriguez currently enjoys: His baseball broadcasting career, which has him on multiple networks; his successful investing career; and his relationship with the famous singer and actress Lopez.

In the interview, Rodriguez tells the story of an early date with Lopez, when he excused himself to go to the bathroom, and while away from the table sent his date a text that said, “YOU LOOK SEXY AS F—.”

Lopez told the reporter that she was flattered, even though, as she said, “I wasn’t dressed very sexy.”

The piece also reveals that Rodriguez and Lopez’s New York City apartment contains a large photograph of Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe, as well as one of him and his soon-to-be-wife, Lopez.

The interview goes on to say that with all of his business responsibilities, Rodriguez works “80-to-100-hour weeks,” and that he drinks up to nine cups of coffee a day.

The retired athlete is working on a show called Back in The Game, in which he helps other ex-athletes who have fallen on hard times. In one upcoming episode, he helps out Ryan Lochte, the former Olympic swimmer who lost his sponsors after a drunken episode during the 2016 Olympics in Brazil.

“Being with him, learning, having him help me out — it’s amazing what he’s been able to do,” Lochte said of Rodriguez, who went on to give the swimmer a job at one of his companies.

The Sports Illustrated interview does not address the recent controversy in which a photo surfaced of the former Yankee in the bathroom at his Manhattan apartment, although Rodriguez said in a subsequent TV interview that he’s planning to invest in some blinds.