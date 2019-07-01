Demi Lovato Weighs In On The Taylor Swift & Scooter Braun Drama

Singer Demi Lovato is the latest celebrity to jump in on the drama unfolding between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun.

On social media Sunday, Lovato shared an Instagram story on Sunday defending Braun.

“I have dealt with bad people in the industry and Scooter is not one of them. He’s a good man. Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is,” she said, per People magazine.

“Y’all can come after me all you want but I’m always gonna stay loyal to my team. I value loyalty more than most people in this world and if my name is gonna be brought into conversations I’m gonna stand up for myself and the ones on my team.”

On May 11, Lovato excitedly announced that Braun was her new manager on Instagram, stating the she could not be happier about their partnership.

Lovato has not been the only one to come to Braun’s defense.

Justin Bieber also defended Braun, who happens to be Bieber’s manager. Sunday on Instagram, he posted a lengthy message in which he pointed out to Swift that Braun had her back since the early days of his career when he opened for her.

Bieber also asked the “Should’ve Said No” singer what she was hoping to accomplish with her post, claiming that it seemed to be an attempt to garner sympathy because she knew her fans would attack Braun once she made her feelings known.

Bieber also tried to offer a solution to the controversy by telling Swift that direct communication — rather than bantering back and forth on social media — was the best way to get anything resolved. He even said that he and Braun would love to have a chance to talk to the “You Need to Calm Down” singer to resolve any conflict.

Loading...

Scooter Braun now owns the label in control of Taylor Swift's catalog, and the pop star is furious: “Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter." https://t.co/O6C4aTnZSX — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) July 1, 2019

The “Shake It Off” singer accused Braun of bullying, among other things, after she found out that he had purchased the first six albums of her musical catalog from her former record label, Big Machine. Swift called the $300 million purchase the worst case scenario for her, according to People magazine.

Swift also claimed Braun had also persuaded singer Bieber and rapper Kanye West to gang up on her on social media as part of her ongoing feud with West regarding the lyrics of the rapper’s song “Famous.”