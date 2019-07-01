WWE News: Paige Admits Frustration With Company’s Creative Team, But Praises Vince McMahon In New Interview

Despite being forced to retire from in-ring competition at the young age of 25, Paige was able to maintain a consistent presence on WWE television after replacing Daniel Bryan as general manager of SmackDown Live. Most recently, the former WWE Divas Champion was given a new role as the manager of Asuka and Kairi Sane – aka The Kabuki Warriors – following this year’s Superstar Shake-Up. But with the team barely visible on television in recent weeks, Paige made her feelings about WWE’s creative team known in a recent interview, admitting she gets “frustrated” whenever she and The Kabuki Warriors are left out of SmackDown Live‘s storylines.

Speaking to The Sun in an interview published on Saturday, Paige discussed a variety of topics with the U.K. publication, including the new WWE Studios co-produced film, Fighting with My Family, and how she felt “wonderful” about finally getting to watch the movie based on her rise to international fame as one of WWE’s top female wrestlers of the decade. The Briton also talked about her current role as The Kabuki Warriors’ manager, expressing confidence that the duo could make an impact in WWE’s women’s tag team division, but also lamenting how rarely she and her clients get to appear onscreen.

“If we don’t get used I get really frustrated because we’re a good tag team and we need to be utilized,” Paige said.

“Sometimes the writers have so much on their plate with everyone else’s storylines, they put things on the backburner. I have to remind them, ‘Ok, but there is a women’s tag team title… I’m like, ‘What the hell dudes? Let’s make something happen.'”

WWE star Paige discusses her new chapter in wrestling following movie success https://t.co/7KsbUpSAxt — Sun Sport (@SunSport) June 29, 2019

While still on the topic of her recent lack of exposure, Paige described WWE chairman Vince McMahon and his son-in-law, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, as two people who show a willingness to change things if performers approach them about their “problems and frustrations” with the creative process.

“I’m happy we have a boss that really listens to us,” Paige said, in reference to McMahon.

However, Paige went on to say that speaking to WWE’s writers is sometimes akin to “talking to a brick wall,” but also acknowledged that the writers are oftentimes under a lot of pressure.

As noted by The Sun, Paige and The Kabuki Warriors were last seen on television during the June 18 episode of SmackDown Live, where they appeared in a backstage segment to set up a non-title match in Tokyo against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The IIconics (Billie Kay and Peyton Royce). According to 411Mania, The Kabuki Warriors won the match, earning themselves a future title match against The IIconics at a future date.