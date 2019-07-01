Kendall Jenner Flaunts Flat Tummy In Casual Crop Top

Kendall Jenner stepped out in Beverly Hills on Sunday and showed some skin in the process.

According to The Daily Mail, Kendall Jenner was spotted running errands on Sunday as she hit the town in a sexy, yet casual ensemble.

In the photos, Kendall is seen sporting a pair of light-colored denim jeans that show off the supermodel’s long, lean legs. She paired the denim with a long-sleeved, striped crop top that showed off her insanely flat tummy and toned abs.

Jenner completed her look by rocking some plain white sneakers, and carrying her phone and a shopping bag in her hand. She also accessorized with a pair of dark, oversized shades, which she used to shield her eyes from the sun’s rays.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had her long, dark hair pulled back halfway behind her head and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back.

Jenner rocked a natural makeup look for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows and pink blush on her cheeks. Kendall also added a shimmering glow and a nude lip to her glam look for the day.

Kendall’s outing reportedly came just after she had put her support behind music manager Scooter Braun, who was called out by Taylor Swift over the weekend for buying her music masters against her will.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, although Kendall Jenner’s look usually stays the same, the model recently revealed that she sometimes thinks about cutting all of her hair off for a wild new look.

“I think about just shaving it all off sometimes. I mean not like a buzz. But I think about chopping it off. If I cut my hair that short then I just look like my mom. I’ve been on sets before and they put short wigs on me like my mom. It’s too much. I literally am mini Kris Jenner. That’s the problem,” Kendall told E! News during a recent interview.

While Jenner says she doesn’t think she’ll ever be able to do it, she does have some pals that are trying to convince to go for it.

“Some of my friends are trying to push me to do it,” Kendall revealed.

Jenner also told the outlet that she sometimes gets baby fever since all of her siblings have children. However, it usually goes away quickly after spending time with her nieces and nephews.

“I’ll be there and I’ll be like, ‘Omg, I think it’s happening. I think I have the fever.’ Most days, I’m like, ‘This is too much,'” Kendall said.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner by following the model on her social media accounts.