Kim Kardashian’s Underwear Pic Hijacked: ‘Stop Bullying Jordyn’

Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram update seemed to have a business-oriented agenda. The July 1 snap showing Kim in body-shaping underwear came with an announcement regarding her clothing line’s name. The photo showed the 38-year-old seated on a white stool, as she showcased her sizzling curves in the burgundy-colored piece.

Fans haven’t ignored the merchandise, but an overwhelming number seem to have something else on their minds. Last night’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians showed Kylie Jenner asking her older sister not to “bully” Jordyn Woods, per The Daily Mail. The explosive season finale centered around the February cheating scandal involving the model, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Comments pertaining to Kim’s behavior on the episode quickly rose to become the most liked.

“Be nice to Jordyn” was a comment racking up over 270 likes in just 40 minutes.

“Stop bullying jordyn!!!” proved similarly popular.

Best indicative of a hijacking situation seemed to be the speed with which the Woods-related comments gained popularity. Kim’s posts have the ability to rack up thousands of comments in the space of an hour. Most are lost amid the influx of continuously incoming responses. It is when users pick up on what they see (and like it) that an opinion gains momentum.

The comment telling the KKW Beauty founder to “be nice” to Kylie’s former best friend launched over 40 replies.

“Why on earth would they be nice to jordyn?” one fan asked.

Another user seemed convinced that the model is doing perfectly well, per their comment.

“Jordyn is fine. Jordyn circle has Will, Jada and plenty another ppl. She don’t need Kardashians she’ll be fine. She moved on sis.”

Woods does, indeed, have support from other celebrities. Her links to actor Will Smith go back a long way. Earlier this year, Jordyn spoke to Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, during the Red Table Talk interview that launched her cheating scandal – Jordyn admitted to “kissing” Tristan Thompson while he was still dating Khloe Kardashian. Since the scandal, Jordyn appears to have been alienated from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but her fame has only climbed.

Fortunately for Kim, the Woods-related comments were outweighed in number by words centering around the shapewear and the star herself. They were not, however, covered up. Within one hour of going live, the post’s comments section saw viewers’ Jordyn-centric comments garner some of the biggest reactions to Kim’s announcement.

With over 230 likes, the comment telling the mother of four to “stop bullying” the SECNDNTURE founder had racked up over 72 replies.

Nonetheless, the update proved popular. It had accumulated over 610,000 likes in its first hour. Fans wishing to see more of Kim should follow her Instagram.