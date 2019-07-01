Nicole Scherzinger Celebrates 41st Birthday In Tight, White Crop Top & Skintight Jeans

Nicole Scherzinger is celebrating her 41st year in style.

Over the past few weeks, the black-haired beauty has been traveling the world and showing off her incredible body in the process. Her most recent trip landed her in Hawaii, where she was born and raised. The Australia’s Got Talent judge appears to be there celebrating her birthday with family and close friends. Over the weekend, she gave followers a glimpse of the celebrations.

In the new snapshot shared with her legion of nearly 4 million followers, Nicole tagged herself in Honolulu where celebrations were in order. In the first image of the double-photo update, Nicole shows off her killer figure while leaning against a table and posing with her birthday cake. The 41-year-old looks absolutely stunning in a tiny white crop top and pair of light denim jeans that show off her amazing figure to the world, including her toned and tanned tummy.

The bombshell sports a slight smile on her face along with a face full of makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, and light pink lipgloss. She wears her long, black tresses down and straight and accessorizes the look with a few gold bracelets. The second photo in the series offers an up-close view of the cake, which is completely filled with fruit.

Since the photo went live on her account, it’s earned Scherzinger plenty of attention with over 163,000 likes in addition to 3,000 comments. While many fans simply took to the post to wish Nicole a happy birthday, countless others gushed over how great she looks for being 41-years-old.

“Happy Birthday gorgeous Nic!!!!! LOVE YOUUU!!!” one follower commented.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY QUEEEEN!!! I hope you’re having theeee best day,” another Instagrammer wrote.

“Happy Birthday! You make the world more beautiful just by being you. Hoping your day will be as special as you are! Love you,” one more chimed in with a series of emoji.

During her time in Hawaii, Nicole has been taking a lot of scenic hikes and sharing the images with fans. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, the black-haired beauty looked like she’s having the time of her life at the Kualoa Ranch & Private Nature Reserve. In the first of two photo posts, Nicole poses in front of a green landscape and shows off her amazing figure to fans.

The 41-year-old rocks a pair of sexy black yoga pants along with a loose-fitting, white crop top and a pair of sneakers. Nicole lifts both hands in the air and tilts her head back while she looks like she’s on top of the world. The next photo in the series shows Nicole doing the same pose in a different but still beautiful location.

One thing is for sure — 41 looks really good on Nicole.