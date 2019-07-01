Winnie Harlow Flaunts Busty Cleavage And Washboard Abs As She Stuns In Just A Sports Bra

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Winnie Harlow traded her skimpy bikini for a sports bra and yoga pants, as she seemingly set out for a workout to keep her gym-honed body looking fit. The 24-year-old beauty took to popular social media site Instagram on Sunday to share the racy photo with her 6.2 million followers.

In the snap, the model is shown in her bathroom as she takes the photo, with her bedroom peeking out from the background. The stunning Canadian native strikes a sexy pose with one hand brushing back her thick, dark curly locks from her face, while the other arm is folded behind her back. She is dressed in a simple black sports bra that pushes up her cleavage with nothing else on top, exposing her long and flat abdomen. On her lower body, Winnie sports a pair of black, figure-hugging yoga pants.

The model completed the look with stunning black-winged eyeliner and thick, black lashes, while her eyelids sparkled with pink eye shadow. In the photo, her lips are painted with a pinkish red gloss, making them appear fuller and pouty. Her long, loose hair falls down her back and shoulders with one part of it pushed over to the other side. Winnie gazes at the camera with a penetrating and sexy expression, as she cocks her head to the side.

In the caption, Winnie writes that she can’t say no if you ask me, followed by a black heart and music notes. The caption is a lyric from the song “I Can’t Say No” by Natalie Cole. Her millions of followers gave the photo over 200,000 likes in the first day of being posted, while filling up the comment section with compliments and emoji.

One adoring fan wrote, “A beauty!!! Nailed that makeup look bb,” while another commented, “you are the world a beauty of angels,” preceded by and interspersed with red heart and heart-eyed emoji.

Yet another Instagram user chimed in with “I love your trust in your self. You are really inspiration to me. Everyday i wake up and I feel i need to trust my self as u do.”

In a light-hearted photo posted to her Instagram last week, Winnie photoshopped a picture of actress Halle Berry into a swimsuit snap featuring the model in a red swimsuit while taking a dip in the ocean. The caption on the photo read, “Giving my best “Halle Berry Bond Girl.””