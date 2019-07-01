American Fitness Model Jen Selter Wows Fans In A Barely-There Thong

If her Instagram is any indication, Jen Selter appears to have had a relaxing weekend outdoors enjoying the nice warm summer weather. On Sunday, the fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in a minuscule bikini that puts her famous physique on full display, driving her fans into a frenzy in the comments section.

In the photo, the 25-year-old social media starlet is posing by a boat as she rocks a Prussian blue, two-piece bikini that consists of a straight-cut top with two thick straps that go over the model’s shoulders and claps in the back in a thick band. The model teamed her top with a barely-there, thong-cut bottom that sits high on Selter’s sides, which helped accentuate the contrast between her slender midsection and full, wide hips, highlighting the model’s hourglass figure.

Selter is posing with her left leg in front of the other on tiptoe as she stands with her side body and booty facing the camera in a way that puts her toned derriere front and center. The Roslyn, New York, native is standing on a deck by what looks to be a lake with a couple of quaint canoes in the background.

The model is wearing her brunette tresses in a middle part and with the front strands of her hair tied back in a half-ponytail while the rest cascades over her shoulders and onto her chest. Selter is looking at the camera with a fierce gaze and lips pursed tightly in a defiant, yet seductive manner. The fitness model is wearing a dark smokey eye that gives her eyes added depth, intensifying her gaze. She has both of her arms lifted, which increases the visibility of her lower body, which is at the focus point of the shot.

The post, which Selter shared with her impressive 12.8 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 300,000 likes and more than 2,300 comments within a little over a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her flawless physique, while also sharing their admiration for the fitness guru.

“Damn girl that booty! Love you. Thanks for inspiring me,” one user raved, pairing the comment with the hashtag “fit plan fam” and a heart emoji.

“Soooo perfect,” another fan chimed in.

“Omg baaabe [red heart emoji] love this so much,” a third fan added.