Pink Performs Two Legendary Shows At Wembley Stadium: ‘The Best Show I Have Ever Seen’

Alecia Moore, who goes by the stage name Pink, performed two shows at the legendary Wembley Stadium this weekend on the European leg of her “Beautiful Trauma” world tour. The venue, which can hold up to 90,000 fans, went down a storm, according to the reaction of the audience on social media.

“The best show I’ve ever seen and the best birthday present from my hubby,” one user wrote on Instagram.

“Such a wonderful moment to witness,” another commented, after Pink uploaded photos from her show.

On Twitter, she received the same praise.

“@Pink is, without a doubt, the most spectacular performer in the pop industry. The hits! The dance routines! The flying! The VOCALS!,” one fan tweeted.

“She’s flying through the air singing!!!!!!!! I mean, come on!!! LEGEND!!! Captain Marvel right here!,” another user tweeted with a video attached.

“Is she even human??” someone wrote in a tweet.

“Thank you so much for a f**kin perfect Wembley show! You are an icon, role model and talented human being that exudes kindness, ” another shared to Twitter.

Wembley Stadium said on its official Twitter account that Pink’s shows were incredible, while sharing a photo of the singer hanging off a huge chandelier.

“After an incredible two nights #UnderTheArch, we say goodbye to @Pink and the #BeautifulTraumaTour,” the event’s official Twitter account wrote.

During her Liverpool performance, a fan in the crowd went into labor, which The Inquisitr reported.

Denise Jones named the child Dolly Pink in honor of Alecia Moore’s stage name, having initially planned to call her Dolly Louise before giving birth at her concert.

Pink’s “Beautiful Trauma” tour began in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 1, 2018, and is scheduled to end on November 2, 2019, in Austin, Texas. The tour so far has visited Oceania and North America twice. Pink is currently in the middle of her European leg where she is playing stadiums every night. The European leg will end on August 11 in the Netherlands at The Hague.

Earlier this year, Pink released her latest studio album, Hurts 2B Human. The record topped the charts globally, cementing her status as a successful act, per The Inquisitr. The album contains collaborations with Khalid, Wrabel, Cash Cash and Chris Stapleton.

Pink has released a total of eight studio albums — Can’t Take Me Home, Missundaztood, Try This, I’m Not Dead, Funhouse, The Truth About Love, Beautiful Trauma, and Hurts 2B Human.

On Spotify, she currently has 23.4 million monthly Spotify listeners.

On Instagram, Pink has over 6.3 million followers.