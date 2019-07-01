Chanel West Coast’s Daisy Dukes Two-Piece Gets Noticed: ‘Good Lawd’

Chanel West Coast’s latest Instagram update is getting noticed. The “Sharon Stoned” rapper took to the platform late last night. It looks like the June 30 snap has gone down well.

The photo showed the Ridiculousness star shot full-length. She’d been snapped against a vintage car offset by pink stone walls. Colorful as the backdrop was, fans were likely making a beeline for the gorgeous lady in the foreground. Chanel was showing off her sexy silhouette in a tiny outfit, and it seemed that every part of the look was flaunting this rapper’s body to its best.

Chanel has opted for a tiny pair of Daisy Dukes. The cut-off shorts were tight and belted. They also seemed a long way off from the star’s feet as this 30-year-old has enviably long pins. Given that Chanel was wearing chunky high heels, her toned and shapely legs appeared even longer. The denims were paired with a skimpy and summery bra top in printed fabrics. While the feminine finish was sending out hints of Chanel’s chest, it wasn’t overly provocative. Delicate sleeve details added girly flourishes. Likewise laid-back was a large and somewhat floppy hat. With summery vibes and an offbeat feel, this update was bound to prove a hit.

“Classy and that car,” one fan wrote.

While other fans did pick up on the vehicle, the majority seemed floored by Chanel’s insane body.

“Damb [sic] gurl so hott” was one remark.

“Good lawd!” came from another fan.

Their alternate spelling of “Lord” seemed to enhance their taken-aback reaction.

Countless other users threw out praise for the star. Chanel was told that this photo was the best one she’s ever posted. A few fans queried where the outfit was from. Inevitably, though, comments suggested a fanbase thrown by this rapper, her Daisy Dukes, and the long legs beneath them.

“Dem Legs Tho!!” was one such response.

Chanel’s sizzling body is frequently a headline-maker. As The Inquisitr reported less than a week ago, a photo of Chanel in a tiny green bikini sent a fan into a “heart attack.” The snap (seen below) showed the rapper floating around a swimming pool in a lime green inflatable. The two-piece was sending out a major display. Given the comments, it seemed to have generated a major reaction.

Chanel’s most recent update has proven popular. It had racked up over 32,000 likes within eight hours of going live. Over 390 comments were left. Fans wishing to see more of Chanel should follow her on Instagram.