‘Sports Illustrated’ Stunner Kate Bock Rocks Sexy Red Crop Top & Mini Skirt In New Photo With Kevin Love

Another day, another sexy photo for Sports Illustrated model Kate Bock.

As fans know, Kate is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure on social media in a number of NSFW outfits, including bikinis, mini skirts and just about everything in-between. In the most recent image posted for her 500,000-plus social media followers, Bock tagged herself and boyfriend, Kevin Love, at the L’Angelo Estate in Newberg, OR, where the couple appeared to be taking a little time off from their busy careers to go wine tasting.

In the photo, the gorgeous couple poses on a dirt-covered ground with a series of trees just at their backs. Kate is all smiles for the image, wearing her long, blonde locks down and slightly waved for the photo, and putting her body on full display in a sexy, all-red outfit. The 26-year-old sizzles in a matching red crop top and skirt that is primarily red but features a small white pattern on it. Her toned abs and legs are fully on display in the photo, and the model looks nothing short of amazing.

NBA star Kevin Love stands right next to his lady, and he too is all smiles for the image. The basketball star looks dapper in a pair of blue jeans and a short-sleeved navy shirt that features a floral pattern on it. He completed his look with a pair of white sneakers. Since the post went live on her account, it has earned Bock plenty of attention with over 12,000 likes, in addition to 80-plus comments.

While some fans took to the comments to gush over how beautiful the model looks, countless others commented on what a beautiful couple the pair make. And a few other followers chimed in on the photo to tell the pair to enjoy their time at the wineries.

“Omg stopppp. This is everything,” one Instagram user gushed.

“Love you guys. Just adorable,” another follower chimed in with a red heart emoji.

“Where did you get those gorgeous sandals! You look incredible!,” one more user wrote.

In a recent interview with Ocean Drive, the Canadian-born model opened up about her booming career, including some of the insecurities that come with it. For the most part, Bock says that she is just like everyone else when it comes to being insecure.

“When I’ve been having wine for a week on vacation or taken some liberties in my dessert eating, I don’t always feel the best and I want to do my extra little workout or get back on track with a weeklong cleanse of eating super healthy,” she shared. “You can always see in another girl something that you wish you had, and I even find it funny.”

By the looks of things, there does not seem to be anything that the stunner needs to be insecure about.