Jax Taylor Calls Wife Brittany Cartwright ‘My Everything’ In Stunning Photo From Their Wedding

See Brittany Cartwright in her gorgeous gown.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright tied the knot just days ago and in a new Instagram post, the Vanderpump Rules star and SUR Restaurant bartender is gushing over his new wife.

Following their June 29 ceremony at The Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Kentucky, Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars have been sharing tons of photos and video clips from the ceremony and reception and in Taylor’s latest post, his bride is seen standing in her wedding gown with the sun setting behind her and a stunning bouquet in her hands.

Taylor is completely over the moon about his recent wedding and has continuously shared photos of Cartwright on his page. Not surprisingly, Cartwright looked completely stunning as she walked down the aisle in a princess-style gown with a long veil down her back and a pearl hairpiece in her long locks.

Taylor and Cartwright’s nuptials are expected to be featured on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules and throughout the weekend, a number of Bravo TV crew members were seen in the background of the cast’s social media postings.

As fans of the series well know, much of Taylor and Cartwright’s relationship has been featured on the show, including their June 2018 engagement, which aired during the Season 7 premiere last December.

Taylor and Cartwright began dating during the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules and quickly moved in together in Los Angeles. Although they eventually experienced a number of rocky points, including tension over the small apartment they were previously living in and Taylor’s affair with former SUR Restaurant employee Faith Stowers, they got engaged during Season 7 and bought a home together in Los Angeles shortly after filming on Season 7 wrapped.

Now, after tying the knot on Saturday, Taylor and Cartwright hope to start a family.

Back in April, Taylor opened up about his and Cartwright’s baby plans during an interview with Us Weekly magazine, confirming that he hoped to knock up his wife on their wedding night.

“We’ve been together for four years and my whole life has been a party, so I’ve done everything I wanted to do,” the reality star confirmed to the magazine. “I’m ready for the next step. I’m ready to have kids. I’m ready to be part of the PTA, soccer dad, soccer mom, gymnastics coach, whatever. That’s my next job.”

Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.