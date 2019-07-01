‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Brittany Cartwright’s Wedding Dress Was Three Looks In One, See Photos Of The Gown

Brittany Cartwright didn't want to wear several different dresses.

Brittany Cartwright wore a very unique wedding gown during her June 29 ceremony with Jax Taylor.

As fans may have seen in the Vanderpump Rules couple’s latest photos, Cartwright started off with a princess-style ensemble before transforming into two different looks as her wedding festivities continued with a formal dinner and fun reception.

According to People magazine, Cartwright found her perfect wedding dress during a scene filmed for Vanderpump Rules, but was sure that her producers cut out the fitting, which aired months before she and Taylor said “I do.”

“I didn’t want the dress to be on the show, because I didn’t want Jax to see it,” Cartwright told the outlet. “And for me, I was so nervous about even going dress shopping because I always thought I wanted to go to New York City, but I ended up finding the perfect dress the very first place that I went too [sic].”

As fans saw earlier this year on the Bravo TV series, Cartwright went dress shopping last summer with family members and friends from back home in Kentucky, as well as several of her co-stars, including Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute and Katie Maloney. The scene, which was filmed at Kinsley James Couture Bridal in West Hollywood, aired during Season 7 of the show.

Not surprisingly, it was a dress initially chosen by Schroeder, who runs her own fashion blog, that Cartwright ultimately selected.

“The one that I actually went with Stassi had picked up first,” Cartwright shared.

As fans will have seen, Schroeder was one of Cartwright’s bridesmaids.

Cartwright went on to reveal that, rather than selecting three different dresses for her big day, she chose one that was easily adaptable to all of the different events of her lavish wedding. As she explained, her first look included an over-skirt with a four-foot long train and veil with tiny pearl accents.

After the ceremony, Cartwright ditched the overskirt and veil, as well as the detachable cap-style sleeves, which put more of a focus on the mermaid-shape of the dress and allowed her to easily dance around with Taylor and her guests.

Later on in the evening, Cartwright removed the bottom part of the wedding gown, transforming it into a cocktail dress, which fell just above her knee and showed off her studded stiletto heels.

Taylor, Cartwright and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.