‘Euphoria’ Depicts Raunchy Animated Gay Sex Scene Between One Direction Singers And Fans Aren’t Happy

HBO’s new show Euphoria, which centers around the lives of a group of troubled students as they navigate the difficulties of adolescence, has received backlash for its controversial subject matter and X-rated scenes. The pilot episode featured an underage transgender girl having sex with a much older married man, while the second episode showed images of over 30 penises; however, the latest episode features the show’s most controversial scene yet.

In Sunday’s episode, “Made You Look,” boy band One Direction singers Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles are featured in a raunchy, animated gay sex scene, which was not received well by Twitter users, reported The Daily Mail.

The episode features the main character Rue (played by Zendaya) as she narrates about Kat (played by Barbie Ferreira) and her internet fame after releasing the fanfic entitled “Larry” – a combination of Louis’ and Harry’s names.

Rue tells viewers about Kat’s relationship background, in which she was dumped by her boyfriend and went on to gain weight, before finding her calling as a fan fiction writer. Rue calls her friend “one of the most prolific smut writers on Tumblr.”

While Kat was known for writing plenty of X-rated content, her most popular story, entitled “The First Night,” was the one that earned her the most attention. The story revolves around the conspiracy theory that the two One Direction band members are “secretly f**king.”

As Rue narrates the story, an accompanying animation begins to play on the screen, depicting the scenes as they play out.

“Louis was unusually nervous, his mouth was dry, palms sweaty when he felt the press of Harry’s body from behind. Harry can sense the nervous tension running through Louis’ stiff body.”

Rue continues on, as the two characters begin their dialogue.

“What are you doing?’ ‘To calm your nerves. You’re my best mate and this is what mates do for one another.’ ‘But Harry, what if someone sees?’ ‘Let them.'”

The animation then shows the two men as Harry starts to go down on Louis, leaving out images of their private areas.

Loading...

The narration ends with Rue stating that, while Kat became super popular online for the fan-fic between Harry and Louis, no one in the real world knew how depressing her life really was.

Many fans reacted negatively to the animation, taking to Twitter to express their distaste for the episode and even the show itself.

One Twitter user wrote, “Euphoria is SO cancelled, they really just pissed off the entire One Direction fanbase I’m dead.”

Despite the overwhelming number of negative reactions, other users felt neutrally or were even amused by the episode, with one posting, “the first 10 minutes of tonight’s episode of Euphoria is about a girl writing One Direction fan fiction this is incredible.”