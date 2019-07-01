Mandy Moore Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Giving Fans A Glimpse Of Her Black Underwear In Paris

Mandy Moore is leaving little to the imagination in her sexy outing to Paris.

Currently, the This Is Us star is in France where she is attending the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Photos published by The Daily Mail show the actress rocking not one but two sexy outfits for the outing. One of the first photos in the series shows the brunette beauty rocking an NSFW outfit. In the images published by the site, the 35-year-old can be seen rocking a semi-sheer blue gown that leaves little to the imagination. The low-cut top offers a big glimpse of Moore’s cleavage and also showcases her tiny waist with a fashionable gold belt.

Moore wore her long, dark locks down and curled for the occasion while also donning a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, green eyeshadow, blush, and mascara. The stunning dress flows all the way down to the ground but when she was photographed from the back, Mandy suffered a little bit of a wardrobe malfunction. Some of the photos show the actress flashing her black panties to the camera in what appeared to be a wardrobe mishap. But shortly after the little hiccup, Mandy changed outfits and rebounded like a champ.

For the DUNDAS show, Moore opted to wear something a little more comfortable in a white suit. Once again, her gorgeous figure is on display in a form-fitting off-white colored pantsuit that showcases her fir physique. In the photos shared on the site, Moore leaves little to be desired with the low-plunging top that offers a glimpse of plenty of cleavage.

Mandy Moore flashes her underwear in a sapphire semi-sheer dress https://t.co/eXarVwAD4L — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) July 1, 2019

Loading...

To add a pop of color to her look, Mandy dons a pair of bright pink heels while holding a blush pink clutch. In this particular look, she wore her short tresses down and curled once again but this time ditched the green eyeliner for a more subtle look. As fans know, Mandy was already one of the most well-known celebs in Hollywood when she was a teen, but she recently thrust herself back into the spotlight by landing a lead in This Is Us. In an interview with Pop Sugar, she chatted about her career in music and now on the hit TV show and how things have evolved.

“I’ve always been a big believer in letting things unfold organically. But that said, when I was first starting out, especially when I got my foot in the door in the business, however I found my way into it, I wanted to try my hands at it,” she shared. “So it’s like music came first, but as soon as I got a foothold there, then the doors sort of would slightly ajar and I could wiggle my way through to try my hand in acting.”

It seems like everything worked out for Mandy just fine, career-wise.