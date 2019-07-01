Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Take On Hot Topic Issue In New Instagram Post

In their continuing journey on Instagram to tackle hot topic issues, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are focusing on climate change for the month of July by using several websites that both educate and attempt to enforce change.

The royal couple posted a new series of nine photos and websites on July 1 which are striving to achieve social awareness of the issue. This month the topic is the environment.

Prince Harry was quoted as stating in the post that although damage to the environment has been deemed as a necessary evil of economic growth, there is a price to pay for such careless thinking. He then explained that the damage that has been seen will impact the 7.7 billion inhabitants of planet Earth. The couple then asked their followers to visit the accounts the couple is following in July to take part in taking back our planet from permanent damage.

This initiative from Markle and Prince Harry is the third time they have wiped clean the social media accounts they are following and focused on one primary issue that is dear to their hearts. It was begun in May when the twosome decided to follow nine Instagram accounts that dealt with the issues surrounding mental health.

“Each month we will honor this same concept and change the accounts we solely follow based on a different theme or cause. Please go to our homepage and click ‘following’ to see each of the select accounts and find out more about their work,” said the couple at the time of their first post.

Loading...

In June, the couple turned their focus toward accounts that promote the LGBTQ+ community in support of pride month. Within that post was a photo of Prince Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, whose work with AIDS patients was a first for the royal family at a time when the disease was one of the most misunderstood in the world. Princess Diana’s work within the community helped in part to destigmatize several notions regarding the disease, particularly how it was transmitted.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are using their social media platform to inform and educate their followers on topics they feel need a spotlight. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are readying themselves for a big moment for their family that is reported to be occurring in the next week or two; the christening of their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.

While the infant’s godparents and venue have yet to be announced, the couple is reportedly adhering to their new normal of releasing as little information to the public ahead of time. Fans of the royal duo will likely hear of the event, which is rumored to be private, after it has already occurred.