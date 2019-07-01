Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Cap Off Their Wedding Weight Loss With Taco Bell, Hooters, And Beer Cheese

The 'Vanderpump Rules' stars make good on their promise to include their favorite fast food at their wedding celebration.

Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were in tip-top shape for their wedding day, so it’s no wonder they treated themselves — and their guests — to a major splurge with all of their favorite foods during the weekend-long celebration at the high-end wedding venue, the Kentucky Castle. Jax and Brittany, who each shed more than 25 pounds to prep for their big day, included all of their favorite foods in their party menu, according to People.

Upon their arrival in Kentucky, guests at Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s ceremony were first greeted with gift bags that included a container of Meemaw’s Beer Cheese. Vanderpump Rules fans first learned about the couple’s new business venture, a “beer cheese” line that they hoped to bring to Los Angeles, last season on the Bravo reality show.

Brittany Cartwright told Bravo that her grandmother used to sell her own beer cheese spread — a recipe of cheddar cheese mixed with beer, dry mustard, horseradish and other spices — back in Kentucky, but that she and Jax hoped to bring the product to a more upscale level in L.A.

In addition to the beer cheese samples, the Bravo bride and groom had a Taco Bell food truck parked on the Kentucky Castle grounds the night before their wedding. Guests were able to order their favorite items from the Tex-Mex fast food chain, and no one seemed more excited about it than the svelte bride and groom, who shared photos and videos of the Taco Bell pitstop on their Instagram stories.

In addition, Jax and Brittany’s elegant wedding reception featured a visit from Hooters. Brittany Cartwright worked at the chain restaurant when she first met Jax Taylor more than five years ago. For the couple’s wedding, Hooters waitresses were on hand to serve the chain restaurant’s famous chicken wings and fried pickles in their signature orange and white shortie short outfits, which were altered with a “J&B” logo in honor of the newlywed couple.

Vanderpump Rules fans may recall that Jax and Brittany previously teased that their favorite fast food places would be incorporated into their wedding celebration. Just after their engagement last June, Jax tweeted that Hooters, Taco Bell and KFC will all be part of the couple’s bridal, bachelor and/or bachelorette parties. Taco Bell later chimed in with an offer for the reality TV couple to let them know what they need.

Ahead of their high-calorie wedding fiesta, Jax Taylor told In Touch that the couple’s love for junk food prompted them to get in shape for their wedding. According to The Daily Mail, Brittany Cartwright later revealed that clean eating and exercise resulted in her amazing 25-pound weight loss, while Jax Taylor lost a whopping 40 pounds after changing his eating habits and cutting his alcohol consumption in half.

With all of that hard weight loss work, the Vanderpump Rules stars were able to kick back and enjoy their fast food favorites during their wedding weekend in Kentucky.