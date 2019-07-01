Brittany Cartwright Stays True To Her Roots With Hooters Girls At Wedding Afterparty

Brittany Cartwright celebrates her past with Hooters girls at her wedding afterparty.

It’s official! On June 29, Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor tied the knot. The couple exchanged vows in Versailles Castle in Brittany’s home state of Kentucky. The classy event had a small detail as a nod to Brittany’s past: Hooters made a special appearance at the wedding.

The couple has a long history with the hot wings chain. According to Bravo, prior to working at SUR, Brittany waited tables at Hooters for over six years. In Season 4 of Vanderpump Rules, some of her castmates visited Brittany, looking adorable in her orange and white uniform, at her former workplace.

In October, Bravo reported the Vanderpump Rules star had been inducted into the Hooters’ Hall of Fame. Brittany, alongside her co-star Kristen Doute, headed out to Clearwater, Florida, to be honored by her former employer.

At the event, Brittany wore a sash and chowed down on Hooters’ chicken wings.

“I’m so honored!” Brittany gushed.

Brittany also judged the Hooters’ 22nd Annual pageant, as Bravo reported at the time.

“I loved working for hooters and some of the girls I met there will be my best friends for life! It’s crazy after working there for six years and wanting to be in the pageant, that now I’m going to be a judge,” Brittany said in an Instagram post.

As previously noted by The Inquisitr, Brittany isn’t the only one who loves the saucy chain. Jax even celebrated his 38th birthday at the restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles.

Bravo revealed that, days prior to walking down the aisle, the couple headed out to a Hooters. Brittany ordered her favorite – ten breaded, hot all flats with Ranch dressing, crab legs and a side salad.

So it should come as no surprise that the reality stars wanted to incorporate the restaurant into their big day.

Loading...

As reported by The Daily Mail, once the reception ended at midnight, the afterparty continued in the Kentucky castle, much to the guests’ delight. By this point, Brittany’s beautiful strapless gown, designed by Netta BenShabu, was converted to its final look, sans overskirt, sleeve and veil. The bride looked sexy and fun, as she danced for the remainder of the night.

At the afterparty, wedding guests were greeted by Hooters girls, wearing the iconic uniforms customized with Brittany and Jax’s names written on the back. People noted the waitresses served hot wings to excited guests.

To see what the future holds for the newlyweds, be sure to check out the new season of Vanderpump Rules, airing later this year.