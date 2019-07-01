Miranda Lambert Celebrates Pride In NYC With Husband By Her Side

While Miranda Lambert is more at home in Nashville with her country twang and hit songs, she recently spent some time in her husband’s hometown, New York City. As many fans will know, Lambert met her current husband, Brendan McLoughlin, while he was working as an NYPD officer in the city.

The newlyweds decided to celebrate Pride in the Big Apple, and Lambert shared three photos showcasing the Pride festivities she participated in.

In the first shot, Lambert is posing with a bright green Pride baseball cap, snuggled in tight to her husband, who is wearing a colorful striped shirt. The couple is joined by two friends in the photo, all posing for a selfie. In the background, a number of NYPD officers are visible, so McLoughlin may have been visiting some old friends, as well as celebrating Pride.

In the second shot, the quartet is together again, in entirely different outfits. It seems as though they didn’t simply celebrate at one Pride event — it was a full-day or maybe even multi-day celebration. The second shot shows the four at what looks like a bar, and Lambert is sizzling in a skimpy black tank top. She’s accessorized with a scarf tied cheekily around her neck and a pair of huge, blue hoop earrings.

In the third shot, which seems to have been taken the same day as the first, Lambert has her hair in a pair of cute braids, and is wearing the same neon green Pride baseball cap. She is shown with a fellow reveler, who is wearing a T-shirt that says, “we should all be Mirandas.” The shirt could be a reference to career girl Miranda Hobbes from the hit show Sex and the City, but Lambert posed with him nonetheless.

Lambert had a period of time following her split from country singer and ex husband, Blake Shelton, where she didn’t do any press, as People reports. But now, the happily married superstar has no issue discussing her husband and new family. She chatted about McLoughlin with Today in a recent interview.

“He’s a great guy and, bless his heart, he didn’t have any dogs or any animals at all when he came into this relationship, so he inherited a whole barn full… he lives with a crazy dog lady.”

She also revealed how they make their different lifestyles work, as Lambert is based in Nashville, while her new husband still works as an NYPD officer. McLoughlin also has a child from a previous relationship, who Lambert says is “amazing.”