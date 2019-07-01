Shania Twain Visits Janet Jackson And Expresses Her Love For Her

Janet Jackson has been a busy lady this past weekend. On Saturday, June 29, she performed at Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. for the first time. The “I Get Lonely” hitmaker put on a show and rewarded her fans with a nostalgic set of hit singles and album cuts to make up for not performing in the country for eight years. The Inquisitr reported on the positive reaction she received and the whopping 21-song setlist.

The following day, she performed in Switzerland for the Montreux Jazz Festival.

Someone who came to visit the icon was the legendary Shania Twain. She uploaded a photo of herself with Jackson on Instagram as well as attaching one with her dancers.

Janet is wearing a black cap that matches her hoodie and T-shirt and Twain is wearing a white Queen + Adam Lambert T-shirt while owning a high ponytail. The two look very happy to be photographed together, and fans can’t get enough.

“This is what a zillion records sold looks like,” one user commented.

“Two of the greatest QUEENS,” another wrote.

“Jan & Shan = two pop icons,” a third fan mentioned.

Twain made sure she mentioned that she loves Janet in her caption and that she had been enjoying her time at the festival.

The photo achieved over 18,400 likes within 15 hours.

Another act The Inquisitr noticed was in awe of Jackson was “Blown Away” hitmaker Carrie Underwood, who fangirled when Janet acknowledged her while performing on stage at Glastonbury.

With the Montreux Jazz Festival show came a completely different setlist to Glastonbury, giving fans more surprises, per Setlist.fm.

“That’s the Way Love Goes” “Got ’til It’s Gone” “I Get Lonely” “Moist” “What Have You Done for Me Lately” “Control” “Nasty” “The Pleasure Principle” “When I Think of You” “R&B Junkie” “The Best Things in Life Are Free” “Come Back to Me” “Funny How Time Flies (When You’re Having Fun)” “Let’s Wait Awhile” “China Love” “Together Again” “All for You” DJ Set (Interlude) “Go Deep” “Come On Get Up” “Rock With U” “Throb” T.V. (Interlude) “State of The World” “The Knowledge” Let’s Dance (Interlude) “Miss You Much” “Love Will Never Do (Without You)” “Alright” “Escapade” “Black Cat” Pledge (Interlude) “Rhythm Nation” “Doesn’t Really Matter” “Made For Now”

Next month, Janet will start the second leg of her “Metamorphosis” Las Vegas residency. The shows have been going down like a storm and have received rave reviews, The Inquisitr revealed.

In December, Shania will kickstart her second Las Vegas residency, “Let’s Go,” which The Inquisitr noted.

“With Twain serving as the series’ creative director, ‘Let’s Go!’ will draw the connections between different eras of her work, from the superstar country-pop era of the late Nineties to her long-awaited 2017 album ‘Now.'”

On Instagram, Janet Jackson has over 3.6 million followers, while Shania Twain has over 1 million followers.