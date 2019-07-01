Carrie Underwood Shows Off Signature Stems In See-Through Pants & Instagram Can’t Stop Drooling

Another day, another sexy photo from singer Carrie Underwood.

The mother of two is currently cruising around the world for her “Cry Pretty” tour and, luckily for her fans, she’s been sharing a ton of photos from her journey along the way. In between photos of herself onstage, Underwood has been sharing pictures of her two boys, as well — but it’s a more recent photo of hers that is generating a lot of buzz. In the stunning new snapshot, Carrie shares not one but three photos with fans from her show in Cardiff.

In the first snapshot, Carrie belts out a tune with two huge video boards at her back. The American Idol alumna looks incredible as she wears her long, blonde locks down and curly, along with a face full of makeup complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, gloss and mascara. The 36-year-old shows off her killer body in yet another sexy ensemble — this time an all-black piece that features a sparkly top and shorts, along with a pair of sheer pants that gives fans a good glimpse at her toned, tanned legs.

The second photo in the series shows the backside of Underwood, as she once again belts out a tune onstage. And the blonde-haired beauty’s sultry outfit looks just as sexy from the back as it does from the front. Last but not least is a photo of the songstress snapping a selfie with a fan, who is all smiles for the shot.

Since the images went live on her account, they’ve earned Underwood a ton of attention, with over 63,000 likes, in addition to 230-plus comments. While some fans commented on the photos to let Underwood know she looks amazing, countless others couldn’t help but comment on her flawless figure. A few other fans were left speechless by the new post, and simply commented with flame and heart emoji instead.

“You were unbelievably amazing tonight, as always!! Thank you for playing your first show in my home city. I’ll never ever forget tonight. Thank you for everything! Love you to bits,” one follower gushed.

“GORGEOUS AS ALWAYS, LOVE YOU CARRIE,” another wrote.

“Fantastic performance tonight, breathtaking voice. Come back to Wales soon xx,” another Instagram user commented.

In a recent interview with The Today Show, Underwood got candid about weight loss following the birth of her second child. She said that, first time around, it was a lot easier to shed the weight than it was the second time.

“I hold a high standard for myself,” she dished. “But if you set the bar too high and you have unrealistic expectations, at some point you’re going to realize, ‘I’m not there,’ and, again, you’re going to feel like you’ve failed. And it’s ridiculous. You know, my son is 3 months old, and I was expecting to… I don’t know what I was expecting, to be quite honest.”

One thing is for sure — after two kids, Carrie still looks absolutely amazing.