Balinese Model Inka Williams, 19, Shows Off Bikini Body During Mediterranean Getaway

At just 19 years of age, Inka Williams is already enjoying quite a lot of success in the modeling world. She has managed to attract over a million followers to her Instagram account, which lets her fans peek into the life of a model who was born and raised in one of the world’s most sought-after beach destinations. However, the Balinese stunner enjoyed a change of scenery over the weekend, and she took to the popular social media platform to post a series of snapshots of herself living it up in Spain and Portugal, flaunting her bikini body along the way.

In one particular photo posted a few days ago, the young model — whose roots include French and Australian, according to Heightline — is standing casually before the camera she set up using the self-timer function as she rocks a skimpy, two-piece bikini that consists of a floral print bandeau top that showcases a few details in the middle and wraps around the model’s chest tightly. She teamed her tiny top with a solid yellow bottom that matches the flowery pattern of her top and sits high on her sides, helping accentuate the natural curves of her body. According to the tag she included with her photo, the bikini she is wearing is by Faithfull the Brand.

Williams is wearing her light brown hair swept to the side casually and down in natural, loose waves that cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. She is gazing intently at the camera with her lips slightly pursed.

The post, which Williams shared with her impressive 1.3 million Instagram followers, garnered more than nearly 56,000 likes and just shy of 300 comments in a few days of being posted. Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share tips of things to do and see in Porto, where she snapped the photos.

“Try and visit Taylor’s Port Lodge… and the Yeatman,” one user suggested.

“Soooo pretty,” another user chimed in, adding a series of heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

Having grown up in Bali, Williams defines her style as casual, which doesn’t mean she doesn’t love fashion, she said in an interview with Vogue.

“Living in Bali, my style has always been pretty casual. However, as soon as I step into a party or a social environment, I love taking things to an edgier level by adding jewelry and maybe a cute pair of heeled boots or sneakers. Unfortunately, stilettos don’t work with our uneven pavements or the grass, so I usually arrive at an event wearing them but end up barefoot after 30 minutes,” she told Vogue.