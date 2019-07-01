‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Gym-Honed Body And Busty Cleavage In Latest Workout Video

Instagram model Yanet Garcia is not one to hide her secrets about how she achieved her famed, sculpted figure and toned glutes. The weather girl periodically posts videos and photos of herself partaking in gym workouts to show her millions of social media followers her favorite exercises. Her videos are always a huge hit, earning hundreds of thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from adoring fans who can’t get enough of her beauty.

In the brunette bombshell’s most recent video, she is featured engaging in some upper body workouts, as she promotes the nutrition brand TonderArmy. The video features the 28-year-old model as she does squats, while carrying a weighted bar across her shoulders, zooming in on her rock-hard abdomen and busty cleavage. Another snippet of the video shows her chugging a muscle-building TonderArmy protein drink, before getting to work on her back and arm muscles.

The model is dressed in a black sports bra that pushes up her cleavage, while her long, curly hair is pulled back into a ponytail and covered with a camouflage-colored TonderArmy hat. The video does not show the fitness sensation’s lower body, but followers get a close-up view of her sculpted arms and flat tummy throughout the clip.

The video earned over 650,000 likes from Yanet’s 10.6 million followers, in addition to hundreds of comments full of emoji icons, including the muscular arm, fire, heart and drooling-face emoji.

One Instagram user commented, “Killing it on every level,” followed by a fire emoji, while another gushed about how gorgeous the model looked in the clip, writing “The most beautiful woman in the world.”

Other followers thanked the fitness guru for inspiring them to achieve their own fitness and diet goals, telling her that she motivates people all over the world with her discipline. One fan wrote, “You inspire me to be the best version of myself and to live a healthy lifestyle.”

This past weekend, the model, dubbed “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” by The Daily Star, showed her support of the LGBTQ community by posting a photo of herself in a figure-hugging white leotard with rainbow ribbons hanging off the arms and a rainbow heart decal on the chest. Her busty backside was the feature of the image, while black high-heel boots showed off her sculpted legs.

In the model’s caption, she wrote that love is love alongside a rainbow and red heart emoji, as well as several hashtags written in rainbow colors, including #loveislove, #lgbt, and #lgbti.