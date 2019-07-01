Rita Ora Shows Off Abs In Sizzling Shot: ‘You Look FIT’

British bombshell Rita Ora has been leaving fans drooling lately with the photos she shares on Instagram, and her latest one is no exception.

In the picture, Ora is lounging in a leather armchair and peering into the camera over the top of her sunglasses. She’s rocking a pair of satin pastel pants that ride low on her hips, although they’re mostly out of the camera’s view. The focal point of the photo is without doubt her toned abs. Ora kept her outfit simple, pairing the pants with a white Sound Vision tour tee, but she’s not about to hide all her hard work in the gym with a loose t-shirt. Instead, she opted to knot the shirt up, making it a super sexy crop top length, showcasing her tanned, toned abs.

Ora paired the look with a few silver accessories, and left her hair loose and messy. The overall vibe is definitely sultry, and the photo managed to rack up over 267,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Fans absolutely loved the shot, with one commenting “you look FIT.”

Another said, “I just died, lookin’ fabulous,” while one more fan called her a “beautiful angel.”

Ora is hard at work touring and performing, and recently released her hit song “Ritual” as well as her second album, Phoenix.

In an interview with Vogue UK, Ora discussed some of the inspiration behind her album, and also chatted about the music industry as a whole and how it’s changed since she started out.

“I feel like I’m lucky because I caught the tail end of a life before social media changed the world. In 2012 when “RIP” and my album started coming out, it was just Twitter. I was in that weird time of technology evolution where you still had to earn your… what’s the word I’m looking for? Earn your points. Like I will never rub out Cheryl Cole’s points because she made major moves before all of this… I will never rub out Beyonce’s or Nicole Kidman’s. Because it was really hard back then.”

In between her touring and performances, and all the hours spent in the studio, Ora still finds time to give back. The star, who fled Kosovo with her parents when she was just a one-year-old child, is a UNICEF UK Ambassador. She has worked with the organization on a few campaigns, and has traveled back to her native Kosovo with UNICEF.