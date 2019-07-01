‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Melts Fans’ Hearts By Sharing Rare 10-Month-Old Photo Of Daughter Layne

It’s not every day that Chelsea Houska shares a photo of her youngest daughter, Layne. But when she does, she definitely captures the attention of her fans.

The Teen Mom 2 star is one of the most popular ladies on the popular MTV franchise, boasting an Instagram following of over 5.6 million. While the mother of three does not post on the social media platform every day, her fans still cannot get enough of her and her growing family. In her most recent post, the reality star garnered a lot of attention with a few new photos of daughter Layne.

In the first picture in the set, Chelsea’s daughter, Layne, is sitting on a blanket on a black and white-colored rug and looking right into the camera. The tiny tot is all smiles for the photo op, rocking an orange-colored romper, as well as a white bow in her hair. Just next to her sits a black letter board with white letters that reads, “Ten Months.” The next image in the series shows the 10-month-old playing with the letter board, while her father, Cole DeBoer, holds it with one hand.

The other two photos show some typical toddler behavior, with one of Layne lying on her side and refusing to pose for the camera, and another of her crawling over the letter board. Since the post went live on the Teen Mom 2 star’s account, it has earned a ton of attention, with over 220,000 likes in addition to well over 500 comments.

Some followers commented on the photo to gush over how sweet little Layne is, while countless others pointed out the resemblance between her and other family members, including siblings, Aubree and Watson.

“She looks like a little Cole! Cole is pretty as a girl,” one fan commented on the cute snapshot.

“You guys make the absolute cutest kids!,” another Instagram user gushed.

“She’s so cute. She looks so much like Aubree as a baby,” one more chimed in.

Last year, Chelsea welcomed Layne to her family, and the Teen Mom 2 cameras were rolling for the occasion. Shortly after the birth, the mother of three sat down for an interview with E! News, where she chatted about the newest addition to her family. The reality star shared that Layne is a well-behaved baby, and that parenting is a lot easier with the help of Aubree and Watson.

“Oh my gosh! I honestly think that she makes life so much easier,” Chelsea gushed. “Having Aubree’s help has been amazing. She loves helping. She plays with her brother when I need her to. She can get his little boots on or something when we’re heading out the door so she’s been amazing.”