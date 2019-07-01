Did Jax Taylor’s Mom Attend His Wedding? See How He Honored His Dad On Instagram

They were at odds during 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 7.

Jax Taylor honored his late father, Ronald Cauchi, at his June 29 wedding in Kentucky, but what about his mother, Marie Cauchi?

Months after it was revealed that the Vanderpump Rules star had a falling out with Marie over the way in which she allegedly kept the seriousness of his father’s illness from him in the weeks leading up to his December 2017 death, Taylor confirmed his mother was not present when he and Cartwright walked down the aisle.

“It’s really, obviously bittersweet. My parents won’t be there. That’s just the hard part about it, but it’s obviously a big day in both of our lives,” Taylor told People, via a report from The Daily Dish on June 30.

“We’re both very, very excited. I’m very excited. We’re eager to get going,” he added before his big day.

Taylor proposed to Cartwright last June at the Neptune’s Net restaurant, which was one of his father’s favorite places to eat in Los Angeles. As fans saw at the end of last year, Taylor was quite nervous prior to his proposal, and the entire scene played out on the premiere episode of Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

On Saturday, before he and Cartwright said “I do,” Taylor shared a photo on Instagram of the seating arrangement of his wedding and in the image, a photo of his father was seen on a seat in the front row.

Taylor also incorporated his father and late grandfather in his wedding program, which reportedly included a note that read, “We know you’d be here today if heaven wasn’t so far away.”

During an episode of Vanderpump Rules earlier this year, Cartwright repeatedly asked Taylor if he was planning to invite Marie to their wedding but ultimately, he informed her that he would not be doing so. He also failed to invite her to his and Cartwright’s engagement party, which took place in 2018.

Although Taylor was without his parents on his big day, he had tons of support from other family members, as well as many of his Vanderpump Rules co-stars, some of whom had roles in his special day.

In addition to Scheana Marie, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, and Lala Kent being included in the wedding as bridesmaids, Katie Maloney served as Cartwright’s Matron of Honor and her husband, Tom Schwartz, shared the duties of best man with Tom Sandoval.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 will premiere on Bravo TV later this year.