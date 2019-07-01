Kylie Jenner Begs Family Not To Bully Jordyn Woods In Emotional ‘KUWTK’ Episode

Kylie Jenner may have remained largely silent throughout the entire Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson scandal, but it turns out she was working behind the scenes to make sure there was as little drama as possible.

While the 22-year-old always made it seem as though she was fully siding with her big sister, Khloe Kardashian, after news broke that her childhood friend and Khloe’s ex-boyfriend kissed at a party, the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians provided some more insight into the situation. As reported by Hollywood Life, Kylie was seen begging her family not to “bully” Jordyn after both Khloe and Kim Kardashian took jabs at the plus-size model on social media.

As fans of the Kardashian-Jenner clan will remember, Kim posted a not-so-cryptic video on her Instagram stories back in February where she appeared to be aiming at Jordyn and Tristan by singing the lyrics to Brandy Norwood’s “Who Is She 2 U?” while driving to Palm Springs. Kylie did not appreciate the post, and confronted her sister about it.

“I just feel like we’re bigger than this, we’re better than this. The singing and the internet stuff, it’s just not okay… I feel like call her or talk to her in person… We just don’t need to bully anyone,” Kylie told Kim on the phone, before tearfully adding, “The look in her eye, she’s just obviously going through it. I just don’t think anyone deserves this. We should express everything to each other in person, however we feel.”

Kylie was understandably upset as she had just been forced to ask her closest friend to move out of her house following the cheating scandal, and she left Kim in tears after her emotional pleading. The KKW Beauty founder then said she had crossed the line, saying she “definitely can get petty sometimes,” and admitted that she “got caught up in the moment” but that her little sister was right, as per The Daily Mail.

Loading...

After the whole drama started, the entire KarJenner family stopped following Jordyn on social media and completely cut ties with her. And while Kylie seemed to pity her former bestie in the beginning, she did not approve of when Jordyn gave Jada Pinkett Smith a tell-all interview on her Facebook show, Red Table Talk, so soon after their friendship went down.

Despite everything that happened, Khloe ended Season 16 on a hopeful note, powering through the dramatic events and stating that she is grateful for her family and her baby daughter.