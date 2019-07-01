Josiah & Lauren Duggar Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary With A Romantic Picnic

Josiah and Lauren Duggar are expecting a baby girl this fall.

Josiah and Lauren Duggar celebrated their one-year anniversary on June 30. The realty TV couple didn’t head to a fancy restaurant or take an anniversary trip, though, but instead chose to celebrate in the great outdoors with a special picnic.

The Counting On stars shared a few anniversary photos on their joint Instagram account. It’s likely that Josiah Duggar was the one who set the whole thing up, although he may have had a little help from his pregnant wife. The couple got creative setting up their outdoor dinner, using the top of a wooden crate for a tabletop with a bunch of fluffy pillows surrounding it to sit on. There were no paper plates for this picnic, as the couple instead opted for fancy dishes, along with candles and flowers to bring about the romance. It appears that steak, baked potatoes and broccoli were all on the menu.

In the photo, Lauren Duggar is wearing a pretty, floral dress with her expanding baby bump popping out. Josiah also snapped a photo of his expectant wife swirling around in the grass enjoying the fresh air and sunshine on their first wedding anniversary. The couple seem to enjoy these special picnics, as Josiah had previously planned a surprise day-out for Lauren last month, which also included a picnic.

In the couple’s special anniversary post, they remembered how excited they were to be getting hitched this time last year. They also mentioned that they had more downs than ups in their first year of marriage, but said that they are still blessed. They called it “our story,” and said that they wouldn’t trade it for anything.

Loading...

Josiah and Lauren Duggar have had a rough year dealing, having dealt with a miscarriage last October, but their tears soon turned to joy as they later announced in May that they were expecting a child this fall. Just a month later, they let everyone know they were having a baby girl, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. There seems to be a baby girl boom in the Duggar family, as couples Joe and Kendra and Josh and Anna are also having daughters.

Jessa and Ben Seewald started the girl trend after delivering their third child, Ivy Jane, in May. No one knows what gender Joy and Austin’s second child is yet, so keep checking back for more updates on this growing family.

A brand new season of TLC’s Counting On is expected to air sometime this fall, and there is sure to be plenty of special birth episodes to come.