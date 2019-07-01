Ariana Grande’s Fans Tell Her To ‘Get A New Manager’ Amid Scooter Braun’s Public Feud With Taylor Swift

Ariana Grande just found herself at a crossroad as she is being told by many of her fans to ditch her longtime manager, Scooter Braun, amid his feud with fellow artist Taylor Swift.

Ariana has been with Braun for years now. While she often gushes about him on social media, it seems like the industry isn’t on his side this time. As reported by Hollywood Life, many celebrities have taken to publicly support Taylor after she posted a lengthy blog post in which she described Braun acquiring the rights to the masters of all of her past music as her “worst case scenario.”

The high-profile manager just bought Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Records for $300 million – Taylor’s previous label which owns the files of all of her previous work. She is now signed with a different record label that allows her to own everything she creates.

Taylor branded Braun a “bully” who is “manipulative” and converged with his own artists to make her life harder. She was referencing her famous feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, as well as an Instagram post shared by Braun’s other client Justin Bieber a few years ago consisting of a screenshot of him FaceTiming Scooter and Kanye alongside the caption, “Taylor swift what up.”

The singer-songwriter claimed in her Tumblr post that she has been trying to buy her masters for years now and that she has always been denied the chance. When news broke that Braun bought Big Machine Records, she was “sad” to learn that her rival now owned her work.

“Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it,” she wrote.

“Never in my worst nightmares did I imagine the buyer would be Scooter. He [Scott Borchetta] knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever,” Taylor added.

Loading...

While many artists have sided with the 29-year-old, including Katy Perry, Halsey, Miley Cyrus, Alessia Cara, and Iggy Azalea, as well as some of her good friends such as models Martha Hunt and Cara Delevigne, Ariana Grande has remained largely silent about the whole drama. According to Hollywood Life, she posted an Instagram story congratulating Braun for the purchase but ended up deleting it.

Now, her fans are demanding she ditch her manager as a show of support for her fellow pop star. In a now-deleted Instagram photo, comments such as “LEAVE SCOOTER” and “Please support Taylor and stand for her. Please. You wouldn’t like that being done to you,” kept pouring in after the controversial Tumblr post.