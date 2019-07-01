‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Gives Ex-Boyfriend Jax Taylor The Best Wedding Gift Ever

The Bravo star commissioned the perfect present for her ex as he married Brittany Cartwright.

Stassi Schroeder knows what Jax Taylor likes, so it’s no surprise that she picked out the perfect wedding present for him. The Vanderpump Rules star, who dated the Bravo bad boy on and off during the first two seasons of the long-running reality show, gave her ex a customized wedding gift when he married Brittany Cartwright in Kentucky over the weekend.

Taylor took to Instagram to post a photo of artwork that Stassi had printed onto a T-shirt for him as a customized wedding gift. The photo shows an animated Jax and Brittany wearing Mickey Mouse ears with images of Las Vegas (the city where the future lovebirds first met), the Hooters logo (Brittany worked there when she first met Jax), the couple’s adorable dogs, Kingsley and Monroe, and a lawnmower, which represents the couple’s newly domesticated life as homeowners. The bottom of the artwork says “Cauchis” written in a Friends-style font. Cauchi is Jax Taylor’s legal name and will be used as the Vanderpump Rules stars’ married name.

Aaron Brudvig (Octoarm on Instagram), the artist behind the amazing piece, also posted a photo of the design to reveal that it was a custom piece commissioned by Schroeder and her boyfriend, Beau Clark, as a wedding gift to Jax and Brittany.

Jax Taylor admitted he had been “begging” Stassi and Beau for months to get him a T-shirt from the Cleveland-based artist.

“And on my wedding night, I finally got it! Love you both so much,” Jax wrote to Stassi and Beau.

The wedding gift isn’t just a walk down memory lane for the newlywed reality stars; it also nods to the future, as Cauchi will be the family name going forward. Jax, who was born Jason Cauchi, told Entertainment Tonight that he and Brittany will likely go by his legal last name after their wedding as a tribute to his father, who passed away in 2017.

“It’ll be our family name. Our – for sure – our kids will have my last name,” Jax said.

In April, Jax Taylor also teased the couple’s married name when he posted an Instagram photo of Brittany Cartwright at her bridal shower holding up a special gift — a hand-painted sign that read, “The Cauchis, Est. June 29, 2019.”

Vanderpump Rules fans know that Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor rekindled their friendship after a nasty breakup nearly eight years ago. While it would have once been impossible to imagine them in the same room together, all has seemingly been forgiven, and Stassi was even a bridesmaid at Jax and Brittany’s wedding.

Stassi recently told Us Weekly that she is “happy” for Jax and his new wife, and that she believes her once wild ex is ready to settle down and start a family.

“I’ve watched him change so much over the years and really shift,” Schroeder told Us of her ex. “And he is just so ready. He is so thirsty for it. He’s like on a deserted island just desperate for family life.”