Tuesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam’s Shocking Reaction After Making Love To Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, July 2 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will have a rather unexpected reaction. After moving in with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), they were finding their feet as co-parents to the girls. However, it seems as if one thing led to another and the former couple landed in bed together.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) recently visited Steffy and Liam at the cliff house. Although it was hard for Hope to see Liam and Steffy enjoying family life, she was happy that she had made the right decision. Liam warned her to be careful of Thomas, while Hope was glad to hear that Liam was sleeping in the guest bedroom. She did not want him to rush things with Steffy.

However, Thomas had a hidden agenda and laced Liam’s cocktail with drugs. It appears as if Liam will lose his inhibitions and push Hope away while drawing Steffy closer, per Highlight Hollywood. Hope will be confused by Liam’s icy demeanor toward her, while Thomas will take advantage of the situation.

After Thomas and Hope leave, things will become heated between Steffy and Liam. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that they will make love and wake up in the same bed. While Steffy may be in the mood for romantic pillow talk, Liam won’t feel the same. It seems as if he will be shocked by his actions of the previous night. Although he may try and reassure Steffy about their night of passion, he doesn’t understand why he jumped into bed with her.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Thomas puts his next evil scheme into action. pic.twitter.com/Yua4u5onQ6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) June 28, 2019

B&B viewers know that Liam doesn’t make rash decisions. He will draw out even the most insignificant choice before someone eventually pushes him to make up his mind. It’s totally out of character for him to jump into bed with Steffy instead of weighing the decision carefully and talking to everyone he knows about it.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Liam will feel so guilty about sleeping with Steffy that he will rush over to Hope’s house. He needs to clear his conscience and let her know that he and Steffy made love. Hope will be shocked that Liam has moved on so quickly. Of course, she will be hurt and may even lash out at him. The only person who will be pleased about the turn of events is Thomas, the murderer.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.