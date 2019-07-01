Sofia Richie Spreads Legs Open In Sultry New Instagram Photo

Sofia Richie treated her fans to a sexy new snap on Sunday, taking to social media to post a gorgeous photo of herself.

The model shared a new picture on Instagram, which shows her sitting in a lounge chair on the terrace, while spreading her legs open and giving the camera a sultry glance. In the picture, Richie dons a long sleeve, dark blue knit top, which has an off-shoulder shape, allowing her to showcase some major skin. The ensemble is paired with black leather pants and bold, statement earrings that add an extra touch of glamor.

Sofia wore her signature blonde locks swept to one side in a sleek style and, as per usual, appeared to be donning very little makeup, allowing her stunning facial features to fully shine. The 20-year-old worked her best modeling skills by striking a sexy pose, while bringing a little beverage to her mouth – a health product she was advertising to her 4.6 million Instagram followers.

According to her caption, the “Forever Young” beauty drink is meant to keep skin, hair and nails as youthful and rejuvenated as possible. However, the model’s online followers weren’t having any of her sponsored move, as they claimed she was too young to be advertising anti-aging products.

“I’m 50, at your age you shouldn’t be allowed to peddle any anti-aging products, someone like me should,” one online user wrote, while another one chimed in, “Sis you’re 20.” Others accused her of selling a product that she doesn’t believe in just for the money, with one Instagram fan commenting, “I might believe this if you weren’t making money by posting it,” while someone else wrote, “You know damn well you don’t really drink that stuff.”

Regardless of all the negative comments, the new snap garnered over 107,000 likes and nearly 350 comments in under a day. Aside from that picture, it seems as though Sofia spent her Sunday basking in the sun, as she posted a photo of her sitting by the pool in a skimpy tie-dye pink top and matching pink sweatpants.

She flaunted her super fit figure in the summery attire, while also rocking a Louis Vuitton bucket hat and a pair of round yellow sunglasses. Lionel Richie’s daughter sat with her back turned to the camera, while sitting on cement ground and peeking over her shoulder. In true California style, she was surrounded by bright blue skies and towering palm trees.