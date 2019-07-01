‘Sports Illustrated’ Cover Girl Camille Kostek Rocks Minuscule White Bikini On Instagram

Camille Kostek is still sharing photos from her feature in this year’s edition of Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, and her fans are far from mad about it.

On Sunday, June 30, the 27-year-old wowed her 622,000 Instagram followers with a sizzling new shot from her feature in the bikini-clad magazine that sent temperatures soaring on the social media platform. The photo was taken in Kangaroo Island, South Australia, where Camille, as well as a number of the other models, traveled for their photo shoot for the publication this year.

The camera appears to have positioned on the ground in front of the blond bombshell, who is spread out on the sand and basking underneath the golden sun. Camille sent pulses racing in a minuscule white bikini that left very little to the imagination and provided hardly any coverage to her incredible figure.

The skimpy triangle-style top half of the two-piece hardly contained the babe’s voluptuous assets, which spilled out of the piece at every angle. Its wide, scoop-style neckline provided for a seriously busty display that flaunted an insane amount of cleavage, and the matching bottoms of the set were equally as risque.

The cheeky number covered only what was necessary, showing off the stunner’s curvy booty that she positioned her hand on to draw even more attention to the area. It sat high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and rock-hard abs that were completely covered in sand.

Camille rested her head on one of her outstretched arms in the photo, while her signature blond locks fell messily around her face. Fortunately, her tresses were perfectly placed so not to cover up her gorgeous minimal makeup look that let her freckles and piercing blue eyes shine.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition cover girl went absolutely wild for the new NSFW addition to her Instagram feed. After just three hours of going live to the platform, the post has already racked up nearly 21,000 likes, as well as dozens of comments from fans complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“You are so stunning,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “perfection.”

“Best Sports Illustrated model there is,” commented a third.

Earlier this week, Camille accompanied her beau, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, to the premiere of the film, 100%: Julian Edelman, which is a documentary about New England Patriots’ wide receiver Julian Edelman.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the model appeared to have a short photo shoot before hitting the red carpet, sharing one of its dazzling results to her Instagram feed. The snap caught the stunner spreading her legs wide in a tight, navy blue jumpsuit that did nothing but favors for her incredible figure and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.