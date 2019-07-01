Madison Beer Rocks Dangerously Short Daisy Dukes And Touts Cleavage In Sizzling New Snap

Madison Beer’s new Instagram upload is gaining loads of attention, and one glance at it proves why.

In the post shared on Sunday, June 30, the singer showed off her ensemble during an outing in West Hollywood over the weekend, where The Daily Mail reported that she grabbed dinner at Japanese restaurant Koi. The babe was certainly dressed to impress for the outing, showing some serious skin in her revealing outfit that set pulses racing.

The latest post on Madison’s Instagram feed included a side-by-side look at two candid shots of the pop star during her night out on Saturday, sending temperatures soaring twice as high on the social media platform.

The “Dear Society” singer turned heads in an impossibly tight leopard print top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets and hugged her figure in all the right ways. Its low, wide scoop neckline flaunted an insane amount of cleavage, which threatened to spill out from the top as she made her way to the restaurant.

On her lower half, the brunette bombshell sported a pair of dangerously short Daisy Dukes that left very little to the imagination. The ultra-distressed pants barely grazed past her upper thigh, showing off her curves and long, toned legs. They were cinched high on her hips with a thick black belt, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Madison added a pair of trendy black over-the-knee boots to give her daring look a bit of edge, and added a set of bangles and hoop earrings for a bit of bling. The star also sported two delicate necklaces that fell down her chest, drawing even more attention to her exposed decolletage. In one hand was a mini Chanel backpack that she carried her belongings in aside from her phone, which she securely clutched in her other hand.

To complete the look, Madison wore her long, brunette tresses down, and sported a glamorous makeup look consisting of a thick winged eyeliner, dusting of blush, and shimmering highlighter that made her features pop.

Fans of the beauty were quick to show some love for the sizzling new look at the star. Within just six hours of going live on Instagram, the post has already raked in more than 550,000 likes, and over 3,000 comments from her followers, who had nothing but compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Hottest human alive,” one fan wrote, while another said she was the “most beautiful person in this universe.”

“I can’t believe you’re actually like……real,” commented a third.

Madison is gearing up for the release of her debut album, which is expected to come out sometime this year. She revealed on social media in March that the collection of songs was complete, and released her first single, “Dear Society,” in May.