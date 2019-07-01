Georgia Fowler Puts Her Incredible Bikini Body On Display In Itty-Bitty Yellow Two-Piece In New Photos

Georgia Fowler’s incredible bikini body is taking Instagram by storm.

On Sunday, June 30, the 27-year-old showed off her impressive figure in a sexy duo of new photos that her followers on the social media platform are going absolutely wild for. The Victoria’s Secret model was captured sitting outside on what appeared to be a near-cloudless day in New York, hiding from the sun in a shady spot while a bright white flower poked out of the wooden wall she leaned against.

The first photo caught Georgia staring down the camera with an intense, sultry stare, while the second caught her running her hands through her short, brunette hair as she tilted her head and neck up toward the sky.

Throughout the entire post, the New Zealand native sent pulses racing in an tiny yellow bikini that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The ruched top of the two-piece set hardly covered the babe’s voluptuous assets, which threatened to spill out of its bottom hem as she stretched out in the second photo.

Its matching bottoms flaunted even more of the stunner’s bronzed skin, covering only what was necessary to show off her curves and long, toned legs. The thin strings of the minuscule garment tied in delicate bows high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and draw attention to her flat midsection and tight abs.

Georgia kept her accessories to a minimum, adding a simple pair of silver earrings and two delicate rings. On the seat next to her was a wide-brimmed straw hat, which she could eventually use to shade herself from the gleaming sun. She wore her short, dark tresses down in their natural state, and went makeup-free to show off her incredible features.

Fans of the supermodel certainly did not waste time showing her some love for the bikini-clad upload. At the time of this writing, the post has already accrued more than 17,000 likes within just six hours of going live to Instagram, as well as more than 100 comments, many of which contained compliments for Georgia’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“So gorgeous,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “goddess.”

“You are absolutely beautiful,” commented a third.

Just yesterday, the bombshell showed off her incredible figure again, this time wowing her followers with a close-up shot of her rocking a sexy white one-piece. As The Inquisitr previously noted, the tight number was completely backless, while its cheeky design exposed an ample amount of her curvy booty, driving her fans absolutely wild.