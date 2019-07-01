Irina Shayk Rocks Impossibly Tiny Daisy Dukes During WorldPride Celebration In New York

Irina Shayk flaunted her incredible figure in New York this weekend, but made sure to give her Instagram followers a glimpse as well.

On Sunday, June 30, the 33-year-old wowed her fans with a few sizzling snaps from her weekend in the Big Apple, where The Daily Mail noted that she celebrated WorldPride Day, along with thousands of other members and allies of the LGBTQ community. The model was there to represent the luxury fashion brand Burberry, and was certainly dressed to impress for the event.

In one photo from the celebration, Irina posed with Burberry’s Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci, wrapping one hand around his shoulder as she peered at the camera through a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

The Russian bombshell left very little to the imagination in a pair of impossibly tiny Daisy Dukes, which cut off right at the top of her toned thighs, offering a very leggy display to her 12.3 million followers on the social media platform. The distressed bottoms hardly covered her curvy booty, and sat low on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

On her top half, the babe kept it simple in a white Burberry T-shirt that had a rainbow flag — the symbol of of the LGBTQ movement — printed across the front. The number was tied in a small knot to make it into a crop top, flashing the beauty’s flat midsection and rock-hard abs underneath.

Along with her sunglasses, Irina accessorized her look with a pair of large hoop earrings, a delicate pendant necklace, and adorned her fingers with a set of dainty gold rings. She carried her belongings for the day in a green patterned backpack, which she slung over her shoulders.

Though mostly covered by her eye wear, the model appeared to be sporting a minimal makeup look, and wore her brunette tresses down in their natural state, with one strand falling down in front of her to perfectly frame her face.

Fans of the supermodel went absolutely wild for the new addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the photo has already racked up over 300,000 likes within seven hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as hundreds of comments.

“You are so beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “queen.”

“Thank you for showing support for the LGBTQIA community. Happy Pride,” commented a third.

This wasn’t the only photo Irina shared from her time at the WorldPride celebration. Another post uploaded on Sunday included two photos of the model surrounded by the rest of the Burberry team, who were also in attendance of the event.

“Love is the answer,” she captioned the post, also adding in the rainbow flag emoji.