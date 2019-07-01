‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Endless Cleavage In Minuscule Green Crop Top In New Photos

Jasmine Sanders is showing off her insane figure on social media again, and her fans are loving every minute of it.

On Sunday, June 30, the 28-year-old shared a trio of sizzling new photos to her widely followed Instagram account that certainly did not go unnoticed. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model ensured fans in the post that they could tell her their secrets because she “wasn’t even listening,” though her 3.5 million followers may have been too captivated by the bombshell to even notice the words in her caption.

In the pictures, Jasmine poses first against a tan wall, and then in front of a large, ornate grate while showing an insane amount of skin in a trendy ensemble that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The stunner sent pulses racing in a minuscule emerald green crop top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of the garment in the third photo of the series.

The off-the-shoulder number had trendy puff sleeves and exposed even more cleavage thanks to its plunging neckline, while also showing off her flat midsection and insane abs.

On her lower half, the social media sensation — known as Golden Barbie to her fans — sported a pair of tight, light wash flare jeans that tightly hugged every inch of her famous curves to create the perfect outline of her booty and toned thighs. The waistband of the pants sat high on her hips and was secured in place with a flash chain belt, drawing even more attention to her trim waist.

Jasmine added even more bling to her gorgeous look with a gold choker necklace and rings, as well as two delicate bracelets around her wrist. Her signature blond locks were worn down in loose curls, falling to perfectly frame her face and glamorous makeup look that consisted of a dark pink lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

It wasn’t long before fans of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit rookie began showering the newest addition to her Instagram feed with love. At the time of this writing, the set of steamy snaps have already racked up more than 21,000 likes after just 45 minutes of going live to the social media platform. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the babe on her jaw-dropping display.

“You are just stunning,” one fan wrote, while another called her a “modern day Jessica Rabbit.”

Last month, the model revealed the incredible gift she bought herself for her birthday, which was on June 22. In a post shared shortly after her special day, Jasmine wowed her fans with a photo of a sleek white Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV, complete with a large red bow affixed on top of the hood.