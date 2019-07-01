Monday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Claire Holds Ciara Hostage

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, July 1 reveal that the new month will start off with some major drama.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) lose her mind after finding Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) in an intimate situation.

Viewers already know that Tripp and Ciara were laying a trap for Claire, hoping that she would snap over seeing them together. Their plan was for Claire to admit to setting the fires that nearly killed both Tripp and Ciara, as well as Haley Chen (Thia Megia).

Multiple people now know that Claire is guilty of setting the fires, but without a confession or evidence, there is nothing to be done. However, the plan will seriously backfire when Claire goes nuts, holds a knife to Tripp’s throat, and ends up taking Ciara hostage.

It seems that Claire’s unhinged behavior will only get worse, and she’ll need some serious help. Perhaps her grandmother, Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), will be able to get through to her, or her parents Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer) and Belle Black (Martha Madison) will be able to save both Claire and Ciara.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) join forces with Marlena and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) as they search for Claire and Ciara.

Ben has come to the rescue of Ciara multiple times in the past, and this will be a time when she needs him the most. Claire has completely lost her mind, and since she’s tried to kill Ciara in the past, it seems that there may be nothing stopping her now that she no longer has anything to lose.

Elsewhere in Salem, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) will be suspicious about the whereabouts of his mother, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow).

Kate was put into the secret room under the DiMera mansion when it was revealed that she knew too much about Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) and Kristen DiMera’s (Stacy Haiduk) plans.

Kristen, who is still pretending to be Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker), will try her best to advert Rex’s suspicions about his mother.

Meanwhile, Ted Laurent (Giles Marini), who is also locked in the room with Kate, will tell his fellow prisoner that he already has a plan to be rescued from their makeshift cell.

Fans can see more of the drama unfold when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.