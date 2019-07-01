Justin Bieber Calls Out Taylor Swift, Says She Crossed The Line In Attack On Scooter Braun

Justin Bieber is jumping into the mix amid his manager’s feud with Taylor Swift, issuing an apology to the pop singer, but still calling her out for her “attack” on Scooter Braun.

Swift blasted Braun on Sunday after news broke that he acquired the rights to her music in a reported $300 million deal with Swift’s former label, Big Machine Label Group. Swift had endured a very fraught relationship with Braun, claiming that he had bullied her through his client, Kanye West.

“All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” she wrote in a Tumblr post. “Like when Kim Kardashian orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call to be leaked and then Scooter got his two clients together to bully me online about it.”

Justin Bieber was one of those clients, and Swift was making reference to a 2016 Instagram post from Bieber in which he posted a Facetime call with Braun and Kanye West and included the caption “Taylor swift what up.”

On Sunday, as news of Braun’s acquisition of Taylor’s music rights broke, Justin Bieber entered the fray. Responding to Taylor’s Tumblr post, Justin wrote on Instagram that he “would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive…”

But Bieber went on to offer a full-throated defense of Scooter Braun, saying it was “unfair” of Taylor to accuse him of being a bully.

“What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter,” Bieber wrote, saying that Braun would like to personally resolve the conflict with Taylor.

“Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you,” Bieber added. “I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..”

Many others have jumped into the fray. Scott Borchetta, founder of Big Machine Label Group, denied that Braun had been a bully to Taylor Swift, and also claimed that her father and a lawyer were present at a shareholder meeting where Braun’s acquisition was discussed.

But a spokesperson for Taylor told People magazine that her father is not on the board of directors and has never been on it. The rep went on to say that Scott Swift purposely did not participate in a shareholder call where the deal was discussed because it would have bound him to a non-disclosure agreement that would prevent him from discussing any of the details with Taylor.

Cara Delevingne responds to Justin Bieber: "I wish you spent less time sticking up for men and more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions. As a married man, you should be lifting women up" https://t.co/tY1RWFfNoB pic.twitter.com/BRMliknrWz — Variety (@Variety) July 1, 2019

Taylor Swift’s friend, model Cara Delevigne, has also responded to Justin Bieber in a comment on his Instagram post, saying that he doesn’t fully understand the situation and calling on him to spend “more time trying to understand women and respecting their valid reactions.”