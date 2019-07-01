‘Claws’ Preview: Niecy Nash Directs Upcoming Episode

Niecy Nash has stepped behind the camera to direct an upcoming episode of hit TNT comedy series, Claws, according to a report from CarterMatt.

Claws, which premiered in 2017, follows the lives of five women, Desna Simms (Niecy Nash), Polly Marks (Carrie Preston), Annalise “Quiet Ann” Zayas (Judy Reyes), Virginia Loc (Karrueche Tran), and Jennifer Husser (Jenn Lyon). To the outside world, it appears that the women are simply best friends and employee’s of Desna’s at her nail salon, but in reality, the women are involved in money laundering and have been working their way up through the ranks of a criminal empire. Desna also takes care of her brother, Dean, who was diagnosed with autism.

Nash directed the fifth episode of the third season, which airs next Sunday, July 7, and from the looks of it, the women might be in over their heads.

The official description of the episode states, “Desna and Dean’s world turns sideways when an unexpected relative appears from their past; things take an even more unexpected twist when the Lovestones retaliate against Desna for getting in their way.”

In a promotional teaser posted to the TV Promo’s YouTube channel, Virginia, Dean’s girlfriend informs Desna that her brother has been living at the local casino. This news doesn’t sit well with Desna because she’s trying to gain control of the casino but is constantly being threatened by the current majority owners. The clip later shows an anger Desna warning her rival to stay away from her brother but he doesn’t see swayed by her demands. Desna is quickly removed by security.

The clip ends with a behind-the-scenes look at Nash in director mode.

This step behind the camera marks Nash’s directorial debut and the actress said she thoroughly enjoyed the experience.

“I love telling people what to do. You actually get to shift the atmosphere on set as a director. I’m the first director in three seasons who ever played music between setups, just to give the crew a little bit of a boost,” she explained, while chatting to Black Girl Nerds.

Nash said the experience was a “really good time” but also admitted it was quite exhausting. Still, the actress said she would absolutely do it again.

Nash was also recently seen in Ava DuVernay’s Central Park Five miniseries, When They See Us, which was released on Netflix earlier this year. In the series, Nash plays Delores Wise, the mother of Korey Wise, who was one of the five teenagers of color wrongfully convicted for the rape of a white woman in Central Park.

When They See Us is available to stream now, and Claws airs every Sunday on TNT.