Katy Perry, Halsey & More Support Taylor Swift Amid Having Her Music Owned By Scooter Braun

Many female celebrities are standing in solidarity with Taylor Swift after the Grammy winner’s music was bought by Scooter Braun.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Braun’s media holding company, Ithaca Holdings LLC, announced in a statement on Sunday that the company and Big Machine Label Group reached a “finalized contract” which will mean that Ithaca will acquire Big Machine, which houses all six of Swift’s albums. The label is also home to Sheryl Crow, Reba McEntire, and other big-name artists.

According to Hollywood Life, the announcement has left the “Blank Space” singer reeling. She took to her Tumblr page on Sunday to express how she was “sad and grossed out” by the fact that Braun had acquired all six of her albums, as well as her upcoming seventh album, Lover. She said that being bought out by Braun was even more painful due to the alleged “incessant bullying” Braun had put Swift through over the duration of her career. She also claimed that Big Machine executive Scott Borchetta knew of the bullying and signed to work with Braun any way.

“Any time Scott Borchetta has heard the words ‘Scooter Braun’ escape my lips, it was when I was either crying or trying not to. He knew what he was doing; they both did. Controlling a woman who didn’t want to be associated with them. In perpetuity. That means forever.”

Since Swift’s post, many women in the music industry have come in droves to support the artist. Katy Perry reportedly signed the Change.org petition in support of Swift re-recording her masters under Republic Records, where she is both a master and publisher.

“I stand with Taylor. Stay strong my friend,” Perry said.

Other stars have shown their solidarity with the “Red” singer through their social media accounts. Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, Camila Cabello, Adele, and Gwen Stefani have all have reportedly unfollowed Scooter on social media after his acquisition of Taylor’s life’s work. Ariana Grande also reportedly deleted her Instagram Story where the “Thank U, Next” singer congratulated her manager for the buyout. Halsey also tweeted about how much Swift inspired her to write her own music. In her lengthy tweet, the singer also shared that she was standing by Swift’s side.

Halsey tweets message of support to Taylor Swift: "I am standing with her" https://t.co/GBfOFaPWyU pic.twitter.com/bYHT6uqQQh — billboard (@billboard) June 30, 2019

While Braun hasn’t addressed Swift’s claims, his wife, Yael Cohen, has shared her truth. The businesswoman stated on her Instagram page that Swift’s allegations are false and she knew her music would be purchased by her husband.

“Your dad is a shareholder and was notified, and Borchetta personally told you this before it came out,” Yael said. “So no, you didn’t find out with the world.”

Swift has yet to respond to Yael’s claims.