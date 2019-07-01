Miley Cyrus Told She Has ‘Serious Issues’ After Fans Ask If She’s On Drugs During Performance

Miley Cyrus posted a series of wild videos of herself from a recent performance, and some of her social media followers were confused by the singer’s antics in the clips.

On Saturday, Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself singing on stage. In the clip the former Hannah Montana star is seen getting right up to the camera, singing, licking her lips, swinging her hair around, and opening her mouth for the camera.

While many of Miley’s fans loved seeing the singer’s wild side, others thought that the video was beyond bizarre, and even went as far as to question Cyrus’ mental state.

“R u on drugs?” one social media user commented on the racy video.

“Dude she has some serious issues,” another critic wrote.

In the video, Miley wears a sexy leather crop top that flaunts her fabulous figure, flat tummy, and ample cleavage. She has her long, blonde hair styled in tight waves that fall all around her, and sports a full face of makeup.

Cyrus’ glam look includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, dramatic eyeliner, pink blush, and a glossy pink color on her lips. She also accessorizes by wearing multiple chains around her neck, bracelets on her wrists, and some hoop earrings.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus’ mother Tish was also at the performance. Miley and Tish looked more like sisters than mother and daughter as they posed for photos together wearing matching leather looks.

Tish donned a nearly identical outfit as her famous daughter. Both women sported leather pants, black biker hats, and leather jackets, as well as showed off their toned abs in crop tops while wearing their blonde hair in waves.

However, Miley didn’t reveal if her husband, Liam Hemsworth, was in attendance for her raunchy display at the concert.

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot back in December, and sources claim they’ve been doing great ever since.

“Miley and Liam have been doing amazing,” an insider told Us Weekly of the couple’s married life. However, the source adds that the pair are not yet ready to start a family together.

“Miley and Liam know that they are young and they’re just happy living their life right now and not worrying about kids at this time. They consider their dogs to be their kids right now,” the insider said.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus by following the singer on social media.