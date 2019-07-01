Miley Cyrus Struts In Skintight Patent Leather While Liam Hemsworth Surfs In A Clingy Wetsuit

Miley Cyrus has been visiting Europe this week, wowing crowds in England and in Sweden. Meanwhile, Liam Hemsworth has been getting up-close-and-personal with some gnarly Pacific waves in Malibu, as proven by The Daily Mail.

The “Wrecking Ball” singer and the Hunger Games actor consider Nashville to be their permanent residence but these days the newlyweds are just about anywhere and everywhere other than Tennessee.

In the space of a few days, Miley rocked out at two festivals, Glastonbury and Tinderbox. Looking forward, Cyrus is set to play Woodstock 50 in New York State on August 15, according to Songkick.

While in Sweden for Tinderbox, Cyrus commanded the stage with her strikingly sexy appearance and her strong and passionate anthems. She wore skintight black pants — high waisted and made of patent leather — that matched thigh high boots similar to the footwear worn by dominatrices. Her midsection was naked, and her breasts were covered in a skimpy, see-through top, giving her nipples total exposure.

While Miley has kept busy singing to enthusiastic crowds, Liam was occupied with his new series being readied for Quibi, a fresh streaming service. The action-thriller, set to air in early 2020, doesn’t have an official name yet although the accomplished actor has taken the role of Dodge Maynard, according to Tech Crunch.

“[Dodge Maynard] undertakes a very different kind of indecent proposal where apparently he ends up becoming human prey for villains who probably end up being very rich people who want nothing more than to hunt ‘the most dangerous game,’ to draw conclusions from a popular fictional trope.”

That run-on sentence says a lot about Liam’s new character and the circumstances that surround him. So do his constant dips in the ocean to ride the waves just like he regularly did when the hunky thespian lived in Australia, his home country.

Meanwhile, Miley and Liam have been making their marriage work, sometimes despite gossip from trolls who seem to take every opportunity to claim that their partnership is on the rocks. Miley often makes digs at these skeptics whenever she sees fit.

The 26-year-old global phenom has been married to the 29-year-old movie star for less than a year but the pair have known each other since they were teens. Their fate as a couple seemed to have been sealed just after meeting while playing each other’s love interest in the romantic 2009 movie, The Last Song. In fact, Miley recently celebrated their 10-year dating anniversary with a nod to her partner via an Instagram story, per Elle.

Each party makes every effort to keep their marriage alive and thriving, often through social media posts for all to see. Earlier this month, Hemsworth talked about his wife’s midsection, comparing her prominent abdominal muscles to that of a ninja turtle. The post earned more than 1 million likes and more than 2,500 comments.

In February, Cyrus posted a picture of her husband avoiding her suspicious stare as she let her more than 95 million followers know that he had not let her pose while showing her good side. At that time, more than 3.2 million fans liked the saucy image while more than 10,000 made comments.

As this last post suggests, not every comment or action from Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth alludes to true bliss. Sometimes, humor makes the couple laugh at his or her own quirks — and that’s good. After all, everyone — even international stars — needs a good giggle once in a while.