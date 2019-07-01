Meghan Markle Depicted As ‘Trailer Trash’ In BBC Satire As Character Threatens To ‘Cut’ Kate Middleton

Perhaps with all of the dramatic rumors swirling around about Meghan Markle, a comedy spoof of her life is maybe what the world needs. BBC is offering two pilot episodes of Tonight With Vladimir Putin, which features a character portraying the famous duchess.

According to Fox News, one of the segments is called “Meghan Markle’s Royal Sparkle.” The writers took full advantage of being able to poke fun at some of the most talked-about gossip, including her alleged feud with Kate Middleton, and the relationship with her father, Thomas. The voice actor that played Meghan’s role was Gbemisola Ikunelo.

The supposed feud between Meghan and Kate Middleton is a rumor that persisted for months. Allegedly, Markle made Middleton cry during a bridesmaid dress fitting for Princess Charlotte. But beyond that, there have been accusations made against Markle that she’s to blame for a supposed rift between Prince Harry and Prince William.

So during the segment, Meghan’s character is asked, “What makes you angry?” In response, she goes on to describe a time when Kate wanted to use her hairbrush.

“I say no because that’s gross and then I leave my room and come back and I can tell she’s used my hairbrush anyway because it’s covered in skanky hair that’s going grey and I say, ‘Stay the f— out of my trailer or I’ll cut you, Kate.”

In reality, there have been little hard evidence that proves any sort of rift between Meghan and Kate, although many have pointed out that the two women are very different.

Markle’s character also gets super defensive and jealous over Prince Harry, while quickly dismissing a question about her dad. While the show is entirely satirical, as underscored by a BBC spokesperson, it does highlight some of the issues that Markle has dealt with since becoming linked to the British royal family.

The voice actor for Meghan was also the writer, and they noted their inspiration for the character.

“I was interested in finding humor in the ridiculous… What if somebody who seems super lovely in public actually has a really mean streak? What would that look like? So I introduced an over-the-top, shouty, hill-billy drawl.”

But it’s worth mentioning that there are still plenty of rumors flying around about what Meghan is “really” like behind closed doors. One of the newest pieces of information that has come out recently is that she and Harry have already hired a third nanny for Archie. Whether that will be leveled against her as proof that she’s supposedly hard to work with, remains to be seen.