Meghan Markle Depicted As ‘Trailer Trash’ In BBC Satire As Character Threatens To ‘Cut’ Kate Middleton

Perhaps with all of the dramatic rumors swirling around about Meghan Markle, a comedy spoof of her life is maybe what the world needs. BBC is offering two pilot episodes of Tonight With Vladimir Putin, which features a character portraying the famous duchess.
According to Fox News, one of the segments is called “Meghan Markle’s Royal Sparkle.” The writers took full advantage of being able to poke fun at some of the most talked-about gossip, including her alleged feud with Kate Middleton, and the relationship with her father, Thomas. The voice actor that played Meghan’s role was Gbemisola Ikunelo.
The supposed feud between Meghan and Kate Middleton is a rumor that persisted for months. Allegedly, Markle made Middleton cry during a bridesmaid dress fitting for Princess Charlotte. But beyond that, there have been accusations made against Markle that she’s to blame for a supposed rift between Prince Harry and Prince William.
So during the segment, Meghan’s character is asked, “What makes you angry?” In response, she goes on to describe a time when Kate wanted to use her hairbrush.
“I say no because that’s gross and then I leave my room and come back and I can tell she’s used my hairbrush anyway because it’s covered in skanky hair that’s going grey and I say, ‘Stay the f— out of my trailer or I’ll cut you, Kate.”
In reality, there have been little hard evidence that proves any sort of rift between Meghan and Kate, although many have pointed out that the two women are very different.
View this post on Instagram
Tonight, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first of a two game series of the Major League Baseball #LondonSeries, in support of @WeAreInvictusGames. Tonight’s highly anticipated game between the #Yankees and #RedSox took place at London stadium, Olympic Park. The @WeAreInvictusGames, of which His Royal Highness is Founding Patron, has been selected as charity partner for the @MLB 2019 series. The Invictus Games Foundation is the international charity that oversees the development of the Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event in which wounded, injured or sick armed service personnel and veterans participate. It celebrates the power of sport in recovery and how it can help, physically or psychologically, those suffering from injuries or illness. The word ‘invictus’ means ‘unconquered’ – it embodies the fighting spirit of the competitors. As part of the partnership, the Invictus Games Foundation have a team participating in London’s #Softball60, the social softball series built for the city and targeted to introduce the sport to new audiences and demonstrate that it is an inclusive sport. On this #ArmedForcesDay, tonight’s event was also a chance for Their Royal Highnesses to shine a light on the men and women here in the UK and around the world who have sacrificed so much for their country. Discover more about the Invictus Games Foundation through the link in our bio. Photo credit: PA
Markle’s character also gets super defensive and jealous over Prince Harry, while quickly dismissing a question about her dad. While the show is entirely satirical, as underscored by a BBC spokesperson, it does highlight some of the issues that Markle has dealt with since becoming linked to the British royal family.
The voice actor for Meghan was also the writer, and they noted their inspiration for the character.
“I was interested in finding humor in the ridiculous… What if somebody who seems super lovely in public actually has a really mean streak? What would that look like? So I introduced an over-the-top, shouty, hill-billy drawl.”
But it’s worth mentioning that there are still plenty of rumors flying around about what Meghan is “really” like behind closed doors. One of the newest pieces of information that has come out recently is that she and Harry have already hired a third nanny for Archie. Whether that will be leveled against her as proof that she’s supposedly hard to work with, remains to be seen.
View this post on Instagram
What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child. In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they’ve selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love ❤️