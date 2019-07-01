Katherine Schwarzenegger Gave Chris Pratt Two Piglets For His Birthday

Chris Pratt will be keeping the pigs as pets and not turning them into bacon.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger, and actor Chris Pratt are married. The pair wed in an intimate ceremony earlier this month in California. Although they like to keep their relationship fairly private, the pair occasionally share some snapshots from their life on social media. It’s clear that they are both very much in love and really enjoying the newlywed life. Pratt turned 40-years-old on June 21 and his new wife presented him with a fairly unique birthday present, or rather two presents. She gave him two piglets, according to Jezebel.

Pratt is very much an outdoorsy man who loves to garden, fish, and spend time with his farm animals. He may be a married man now but it looks like Schwarzenegger is happy to share in this passion. Earlier this week, Pratt shared a photo of the two piglets on his Instagram page. They each have bright red bows around their necks.

The pigs will be called Tim and Faith and Pratt said these were the names chosen because “their love is palpable and inspiring.”

Knowing Pratt’s love of country music, it’s safe to assume that he may have been inspired by Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, country music singers that have been together for 23 years.

Pratt is only too excited about the new additions to his ever-growing list of pets. When he refers to his pets, he’s not simply talking about dogs or cats. Pratt has a wide variety of animals that he owns and cares for, affectionately calling his selection of animals the Friendly Kingdom.

He wasted no time in assuring animal lovers that no, he doesn’t intend to turn the pigs into bacon. He’ll be keeping them as pets for years to come and won’t be using them for food.

Loading...

“I love them and can’t wait to watch them grow. And no they will not be bacon! They are the newest members of the Friendly Kingdom, select animals including sheep, goats, and pigs who we’ve pardoned. They will spend their entire lives thriving at the farm, until they pass naturally many, many years from now.”

The actor also took the time to share what he’s learned from caring for so many animals.

“Historically our relationship with animals has taught us so many valuable life lessons- ranging from the harsh realities of the cycle of life to the rewards of compassion, stewardship, love and care,” he wrote.