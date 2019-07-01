Christina Milian Shows Off Cleavage While Laying In A Pool

Christina Milian is looking as fabulous as ever, and shared a new series of three bikini pics that her fans are absolutely loving. Posted earlier today, the singer joked that she couldn’t choose between which of the photos she liked best. And it’s no wonder, as all of the photos were different and showed her in various poses from different angles.

The first photo of the set was of Christina sitting in a shallow side of the pool, as she propped herself up with her right arm and lay on her right hip. She looked up at the sun and smiled with her eyes closed, as most of her body was obscured by the water. However, it was possible to see that she was wearing a bandeau-style bikini top with a front tie accent. The images were geotagged in the South of France.

The second photo showed Milian in a similar pose as the first photo. Except this time, she looked straight at the camera and smiled widely.

The final photo was taken from a different vantage point, as Christina raised her left hand in the air and looked at the photographer. Her hair was wet and slicked back, and it’s clear that she was having a blast.

Milian has been posting some amazing updates as of late, including a post from Saint-Tropez. The singer looked fabulous in a floral dress with a halter-like top and billowing skirt that reached the ground. The skirt portion was very colorful with floral designs throughout. She looked super happy as she played with the skirt. The backdrop complemented her look perfectly, as it was filled with huge bushes with red flowers.

Milian is a social media guru, and has worked as the Social Media Correspondent on The Voice. She previously opened up to AALBC about the experience.

“I thought it was an interesting concept when they approached me with the idea, because I’ve always been heavily engaged with my fans on the internet from day one. That connection’s one of the reasons why I’ve been able to enjoy such longevity in my career. I guess NBC must have noticed that one of my main staples is social media. So, when they approached me for The Voice, I thought ‘Why not be the first one to do it?'”

Loading...

She also addressed the blind audition format that gives The Voice a distinct place in the singing reality competition TV world.

“I love it! That’s what makes our show unique and gives it so much more integrity,” she added.