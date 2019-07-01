Yael Cohen Braun Defends Husband Scooter After Taylor Swift’s Comments: ‘Who Are You To Talk About Bullying?’

Scooter Braun’s wife is ready to tell her side of the story in regards to Taylor Swift’s claims.

Yael Cohen spoke out in defense of her husband on Sunday. The Inquisitr previously shared that Swift accused Scooter of “bullying” her and acquired her music to spite her. According to Billboard, Yael clapped back on Swift’s claims via Instagram. She posted a lengthy explanation about the ordeal to her 428,000 followers. In the post, Yael claims that, unlike Swift’s remarks in her Tumblr post, she was indeed notified that Scooter would be acquiring all of Big Machine’s music.

“Your dad is a shareholder and was notified, and Borchetta personally told you this before it came out,” Yael said. “So no, you didn’t find out with the world.”

Yael also responded to Swift’s claims that she was bullied by the celebrity manager.

“Girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers,” Yael said. “My husband is anything but a bully, he’s spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in.”

The mother-of-three also offered Swift an opportunity to discuss the matter in a private setting. While the comments for the post are blocked, the response received more than 30,000 likes at the time of writing.

Yael also stated that the “Blank Space” singer shouldn’t blame her husband for the now infamous phone call between her, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, which Kardashian shared on Snapchat in 2016. Yael said that although she knows the situation was “embarrassing” for Swift, Scooter isn’t to blame.

According to the Daily Mail, the F**k Cancer founder also shared that her husband has no control over his clients, which was in reference to Swift saying that Scooter assisted West in a “revenge porn” video in which the singer’s wax figure is completely nude in the rapper’s “Famous” video.

Yael also claimed that her husband still “believes in” the “ME!” singer and “would like to work with her” in the future.

Loading...

Braun’s media holding company, Ithaca Holdings LLC, announced in a statement on Sunday that the company and Big Machine Label Group reached a “finalized contract” which will mean that Ithaca will acquire Big Machine, which houses all six of Swift’s albums. The label is also home to Sheryl Crow, Reba McEntire, and other big-name artists. Braun took a photo with Big Machine Label exec Scott Borchetta on Sunday shortly after Swift’s post.

Swift has yet to respond to Yael’s Instagram post.