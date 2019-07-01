Farrah Abraham Accused Of Being A Paid Escort By Instagram Followers

Farrah Abraham has been raising questions about how she’s making a living on social media.

On Sunday, the former Teen Mom OG star took to her Instagram account to share a photo montage of her partying in Dubai, and her fans couldn’t help but wonder if Farrah was being paid to spend time with a man there.

“Are you an escort now?” one fan asked the reality star in the comment section. Another replied to the comment, revealing that there are rumors circulating online that Abraham is being paid to spend time with the “special guy” she’s been gushing over recently.

Another fan also criticized Farrah, accusing her of being an escort who was setting a terrible example for her young daughter, Sophia.

“Will Sofia be an escort when she grows up too?” the follower asked Farrah.

Since leaving Teen Mom OG, Farrah Abraham has starred on MTV’s Ex On The Beach, and she’s also been doing some modeling for the brand PrettyLittleThing.

However, fans aren’t convinced that her lavish lifestyle isn’t being funded by a man, likely one that lives in Dubai where Abraham seems to spend much of her time.

Farrah often posts photos and videos from gorgeous hotels and establishments in Dubai and even gushed over a man she was with earlier this month, getting a bit graphic during a recent Instagram live video.

According to Monsters and Critics, Farrah Abraham’s own mother, Debra Danielson, fueled rumors earlier this week that her daughter was a highly paid call girl when speaking with a fan on social media.

“Honest question: does it make you feel like you failed as a mom knowing Farrah is selling her body in foreign lands for $$?,” a fan asked Debra on Twitter.

Loading...

“Not at all. God gave each of us free will. I don’t do anything but what God puts in my heart. Love, empathy, and wisdom are very important in life,” Debra replied, possibly confirming the speculation that Abraham could be an escort.

As many fans already know, Farrah has made money in controversial ways in the past, namely her sex tape. Radar Online reports that Abraham released the adult video back in 2013.

Following her jump into the adult film business, Abraham then released a line of adult toys and lingerie, and booked appearances in places such as strip clubs. Her involvement in the business is ultimately what led to her exit from Teen Mom OG.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham by following the reality star on Instagram.